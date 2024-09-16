Tanzania’s beloved street chicken hides a health risk — unchecked antibiotic use in its farming

In the heart of Dar es Salaam’s bustling Kariakoo district, a familiar lunchtime routine unfolded. As crowds gathered, the scent of sizzling chicken and crispy chips filled the air, drawing a steady stream of hungry customers. Chef Ahmed Salim, wearing his signature toque blanche, moved with precision behind his counter, slicing through golden-brown roast chicken. The sound of hot oil crackling in the pan mixed with the hum of the crowd created a typical scene of street life in the region.