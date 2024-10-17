There’s a silent crisis of men’s mental health in India
Men’s mental health in India remains a critical yet underexplored issue. Cultural norms, deeply rooted in the country’s traditions, often prevent men from openly addressing emotional struggles. The prevailing expectation of stoicism and resilience fosters a culture where vulnerability is viewed as weakness, forcing many men to suppress their emotions.
Coupled with the stigma surrounding mental illness, this creates significant barriers to seeking help, exacerbating the mental health crisis among Indian men.
Staggering rates of suicides in men
One of the most alarming manifestations of this crisis is the suicide rate among men in India. According to the Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2021 report by the National Crime Records Bureau, men make up 72.5 per cent of suicide victims, a staggering difference compared to women.
In 2021 alone, over 73,900 more men than women died by suicide. This disparity exists across all adult age groups, with particularly high rates among men aged 18–59. The rise in suicides among daily wage earners has been especially stark, with a 170.7 per cent increase between 2014 and 2021.
Despite men experiencing higher suicide rates, research indicates that women have a higher prevalence of mental disorders such as anxiety and depression. This paradox reveals that men, while perhaps experiencing fewer diagnosable mental disorders, may be less equipped to cope with these challenges, resorting instead to harmful coping mechanisms such as substance abuse.
Studies suggest that while women internalise mental health issues, leading to disorders like depression, men externalise their struggles, which may manifest as aggression, substance abuse or even suicide.
Masculinity in the way of mental health
Men’s reluctance to seek help is often rooted in societal expectations of masculinity. Traditional male gender norms emphasise traits such as assertiveness, autonomy and emotional restraint, which discourage emotional openness. Consequently, men are less likely to seek professional help for psychological issues, often delaying treatment or avoiding it altogether. This avoidance frequently leads to self-medication through alcohol, tobacco and drug use.
These harmful coping mechanisms are compounded by lower health literacy among men. They tend to be less knowledgeable about mental health issues and the importance of seeking help, further increasing the likelihood of substance abuse as a misguided form of self-treatment.
Men and women also employ different coping strategies when faced with mental health challenges. Women are more likely to seek emotional support from friends and family, while men tend to use problem-focused strategies, often distancing themselves from their emotions.
Studies have shown that men are more prone to bottling up their feelings, which can lead to emotional detachment and higher self-esteem, but at the cost of mental health.
These coping differences can also be explained by physiological factors. Research suggests that men respond to stress with a “fight or flight” reaction, releasing hormones like norepinephrine and cortisol.
In contrast, women are more likely to release oxytocin, which promotes nurturing and social behaviours, leading to a “tend and befriend” response. This hormonal difference underscores the varied ways men and women handle stress, with men often resorting to aggressive behaviours or withdrawal.
Artificial Intelligence for men’s mental health
In light of these challenges, innovative approaches are needed to address men’s mental health. Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers promising potential in revolutionising mental health care, particularly for men who may be hesitant to seek help due to stigma.
AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants, utilising natural language processing and machine learning, can provide accessible and personalised mental health support in real-time. These digital companions offer empathetic listening, psycho-education and coping strategies, bridging the gap between those in need and professional help.
In India, several AI-based initiatives are already in place. For instance, Fortis Healthcare’s Adayu Mindfulness app provides users with an AI-powered self-assessment tool that offers personalised mental health insights. Similarly, Manodayam integrates modern medicine with alternative therapies like yoga and meditation, powered by AI algorithms to assess and recommend blended treatments for mental health conditions.
While research on AI’s impact on men’s mental health is still limited, early studies suggest that these tools can provide effective support for individuals experiencing mild to moderate anxiety and depression. However, the development of AI mental health tools must address potential limitations, such as algorithmic bias and data security concerns, to ensure ethical and effective use.
Breaking down societal barriers that prevent men from seeking help, increasing mental health literacy and leveraging innovative technologies like AI are all crucial steps in addressing this crisis. By creating an inclusive mental health system that recognises the unique challenges faced by men, India can make significant strides towards improving the well-being of its male population.
Dr Yamini is Assistant Professor, Department of Management, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth