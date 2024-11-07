Tribal poverty & mango kernel tragedy: Call for sustainable change

The recent news reports of two deaths and six hospitalisations in Kandhamal district, Odisha due to mango kernel consumption have highlighted the dire state of food insecurity among Odisha’s tribal communities.

The tragedy reminds of earlier incidents of illnesses and multiple deaths in Kashipur, Rayagada in 1987, 1995 and 2001 due to the consumption of mango kernels — a desperate measure during extreme poverty.

Mango kernels, though a last resort during lean seasons, contain natural toxins that can cause severe illness and even death, especially when consumed without proper processing.

The tragic events led to significant socio-economic and political actions, with past Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee speaking directly with tribal women in Kashipur before ordering the release of surplus grains stored in the godowns of the Food Corporation of India.

The events also inspired various initiatives, including door-to-door delivery of Public Distribution System (PDS) rations, especially to Odisha’s remote villages. Odisha pioneered this approach by using mobile supply vans, ensuring essential food supplies reached the most vulnerable.

Additionally, several projects were launched, such as the International Fund for Agricultural Development-supported Odisha Tribal Development Project (OTDP), UNICEF’s Household Food Security Project in vulnerable blocks, and the World Food Programme's community-based anti-hunger projects.

Despite these efforts, these initiatives are now largely historical, and their success as replicable models remains uncertain. With disturbing malnutrition prevalence in south Odisha, as highlighted in recent National Family Health Survey reports, it is crucial to re-evaluate these past interventions and determine if they can be revitalised for sustainable impact.

Gaps in government policy

Recent NFSA data reveal alarming poverty rates and malnutrition among Odisha’s tribal population, with the most severe impacts seen in districts like Kandhamal, Rayagada and Koraput. Many families, unable to access sufficient food, continue to rely on wild and foraged foods like mango kernels, often with toxic results.

The fact that the tribal people continue to rely on hazardous food sources reveals a critical gap in food security and raises questions about the effectiveness of current welfare schemes. The COVID-19 pandemic has only deepened these challenges, disrupting livelihoods and reducing access to essential resources.

Decades of displacement, poor infrastructure and inadequate health and education systems have perpetuated poverty among Odisha’s tribal communities. Despite government schemes to improve livelihoods and resources, tribal populations often face restricted access to land, forest rights and sustainable income sources. Even with programmes like NFSA and PDS in place, logistical challenges and resource scarcity continue to limit their effectiveness in reaching remote communities.

Tribal communities in Odisha have a profound connection to their environment, with traditional knowledge that has sustained them for generations. However, deforestation, climate change and loss of forest rights are threatening these livelihoods.

The circumstances often force the communities to eating mango kernels, despite the potential health risks posed by cyanogenic glycosides, particularly amygdalin, which releases toxic hydrogen cyanide when consumed.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning can range from mild (dizziness, nausea) to severe (cardiac arrest, unconsciousness), making safe preparation methods essential, although traditional detoxification techniques may not always eliminate all toxins.

Government initiatives like NFSA, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and PDS aim to address food insecurity and poverty at times fall short in meeting the needs of remote tribal populations. The PDS system, for instance, rarely reaches the most isolated areas with consistency or delivers diverse, nutritious staples that can truly alleviate malnutrition, despite being improved. Expanding PDS to include pulses, oils and fortified staples could help meet the nutritional needs of these communities.

In response to the current crisis, district authorities have provided financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to the families of the deceased and Rs 10,000 to those hospitalised from the Red Cross fund.

While this financial support offers immediate relief, the health department has also launched an inquiry into the incident. However, such investigations often yield limited results and media attention quickly fades, leaving communities without sustained action.

Worsening poverty: Exploitation, structural challenges

The poverty among tribal communities is so acute that residents of Kandhamal and other tribal-dominated districts are often forced to mortgage their welfare cards — including old age, ration and disability cards — to local moneylenders to get by.

These moneylenders exploit the benefits associated with these cards, depriving the rightful recipients of government aid. The tribal people become mere intermediaries, burdened by mounting debts, while the moneylenders absorb the state-provided benefits.

In addition, microfinance institutions have become pervasive in tribal areas, offering easy loans at high interest rates. While these loans provide immediate relief, they often lead to cycles of debt, further entrenching poverty.

As families struggle to repay loans, they may resort to further borrowing, creating a vicious cycle that deepens their economic plight. The challenges of accessing fair credit and sustainable financial options, underscore the need for systemic change in financial governance within these communities.

Way forward

Forest-based livelihoods, rooted in the sustainable harvesting and sale of minor forest produce (MFP), offer a critical opportunity to uplift tribal populations. By expanding access to Community Forest Rights, providing fair market prices for MFPs and improving market access through state and national initiatives, tribal communities can attain economic self-reliance.

Support for processing and marketing of MFPs like honey, tamarind and wild mushrooms — alongside mango kernels — can offer diverse income streams.

A government-backed initiative through Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), for example, can streamline this process by connecting tribal producers with larger markets and ensuring fair compensation.

Emphasis on sustainable MFP collection, product value addition and training for forest-based industries will build resilience and reduce poverty while aligning with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for Zero Hunger (SDG 2) and No Poverty (SDG 1).

One way to address both food insecurity and economic hardship is to develop the commercial potential of mango kernels. Properly processed, mango kernels are valuable for use in confectionery, cosmetics and even pharmaceuticals.

By supporting organised collection, processing and marketing, the state tribal market agency and TRIFED could transform mango kernels into an income-generating product for tribal communities. This alternative pathway could ensure fair pricing for the kernels, reducing the likelihood of their consumption and providing a sustainable livelihood source.

Moreover, achieving the related SDGs by 2030 demands urgent, coordinated action to eliminate food insecurity, malnutrition and economic exploitation in Odisha’s tribal regions.

To prevent further tragedies, a multi-pronged approach is essential. Past lessons must guide present actions, drawing from evaluation of the successes and shortfalls of projects like the OTDP, PDS innovations and other anti-hunger initiatives.

The district administration, local governance bodies, non-profits and civil society must build community resilience by promoting education on safe food practices, including the dangers of mango kernel consumption.

This coalition could implement the following strategies:

• Door-to-door delivery of nutritious staples: Building on Odisha’s PDS innovations, expanding PDS to include nutritious staples like pulses and oil for marginalised communities can help bridge the nutrition gap.

• Community-based monitoring systems: Establishing monitoring systems that engage tribal communities to oversee food distribution and ensure fair access to resources.

• Microfinance reforms: Advocating for regulated microfinance practices that protect borrowers from predatory lending and foster sustainable financial solutions.

• Educational campaigns: Raising awareness about food safety and nutritional practices, alongside empowering tribal communities to assert their rights and access state benefits.

Furthermore, agricultural diversification with climate-resilient crops, forest-based livelihoods, and youth empowerment can enable these communities to achieve economic stability.

Expanding access to Community Forest Rights (CFR) and supporting minor forest produce (MFP) initiatives through fair pricing and market access can provide sustainable income sources, reducing dependence on exploitative moneylenders.

By weaving these strategies into the fabric of tribal development in Odisha, we can create a roadmap to eradicate hunger, eliminate poverty and uplift tribal communities from the grips of exploitation and despair.

Chitta Ranjan Pani, independent consultant, Natural Resource Governance, Tribal Livelihood, Odisha. Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth.