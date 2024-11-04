Trump vs Harris: US Presidential polls will see healthcare crisis, abortion rights on the ballot

Divergent visions for health reform

Democratic nominee and current US vice president Harris has centred her campaign on expanding and enhancing the ACA, colloquially known as “Obamacare.” Signed into law in 2010 by then-President Barack Obama, the ACA increased access to affordable health insurance , guaranteed coverage for pre-existing conditions and allowed young adults to stay on their parents’ plans until age 26.

Harris has promised to build on this legacy , advocating for increased subsidies to reduce out-of-pocket costs and expanding Medicaid in states that have yet to adopt it.

Meanwhile, former President Trump has continued his critical stance against the ACA. During the September 10, 2024 debate with Harris, he reiterated his desire to replace Obamacare, though he offered no detailed plan, just a ‘concept’ of one. “If we can come up with a plan that costs less and is better, I’d absolutely do it,” Trump stated .

His campaign, however, emphasised that repealing the ACA is not an immediate policy goal. Instead, Trump is focusing on what he describes as “healthcare transparency, competition and choice” to drive costs down. On the surface, a more affordable health-care law appears to be appealing to US citizens — health-care spending in the country is growing faster than the overall economy and Americans pay roughly twice as much for healthcare than any other country, according to the Commonwealth Fund.