UNGA Side Event highlights importance of community and civil society voices in the global AMR response for moving forward

ReAct, along with other civil society groups, co-organised a side event titled From People to Leaders on September 24, ahead of the upcoming high-level meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 2024. The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) was one of the co-organisers, and Sunita Narain, CSE director general, also spoke at this event.

The event aimed to amplify the voices of communities and civil society, emphasising the need to present their concerns at the UNGA high-level meeting, where a global political declaration on AMR is expected to be adopted.

From People to Leaders brought together key stakeholders and experts from around the globe for a unified call to action with time-bound commitments on AMR. Experts shared their insights on antibiotic resistance, with focus on low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) and perspectives on the way forward. The areas of discussion included access to antibiotics, control of antibiotic misuse, prevention, political commitment, accountability, implementation and financing of national action plans, and a unified One Health approach.

AMR is a growing silent pandemic and has become one of the most significant public health threats today. The overuse and misuse of antibiotics in humans and animals are fueling the rise of resistant bacteria, rendering many antibiotics ineffective. According to recent estimates, antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections could take the lives of more than 39 million people by 2050.