WAAW 2024: Kerala’s ‘Smart Antibiotic Hospital Initiative’ is a multi-faceted approach to prevent antimicrobial resistance

“The time may come when penicillin can be bought by anyone in the shops. Then there is the danger that the ignorant man may easily underdose himself and by exposing his microbes to non-lethal quantities of the drug make them resistant.”

The above mentioned quote, authored by Alexander Fleming, doesn’t seem to have aged well. Fleming, the renowned microbiologist and the discoverer of world’s first antibiotic, the penicillin, said so as part of his lecture during his acceptance of the Nobel Prize for his pioneering achievement.

What he prophesied came true.

Through unscrupulous actions, we have squandered away all most all antimicrobials and are staring at a post antibiotic era.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the most pressing global health challenges of the 21st century. AMR threatens to undo decades of medical progress, rendering many of the common treatments and procedures, such as surgeries, cancer treatments and organ transplants, far riskier and less effective.

The efficacy of antimicrobials is declining rapidly, alongside the emergence of pandrug resistant bacteria and uncontrolled dissemination of antibiotic resistant genes in non-clinical environments.

AMR does not only affect individual health but also has serious implications for public health systems worldwide. The problem is compounded by the fact that the development of new antibiotics and other antimicrobials has slowed dramatically, making it even more critical to prevent resistance from spreading.

Therefore, preventing AMR is not just a scientific challenge but also a moral imperative for safeguarding public health globally. This article outlines the concept of the ‘Antibiotic Smart Hospital Initiative’ — one of the key people-centered strategies adopted by the Kerala government for preventing AMR .

Antibiotic Smart Hospital Initiative (ASHI)

The Kerala government, as part of KARSAP [Kerala Antimicrobial Resistance Strategic Action Plan], took an important step in preventing AMR by launching ASHI and participatory antimicrobial stewardship.

ASHI is based on the concept that effective stewardship initiatives adopt the theragnostic model of combining antimicrobial stewardship with infection prevention and control and diagnostic stewardship. ASHI is part of the Antibiotic Literate Kerala Campaign (ALKC) which aims at engaging all stakeholders including the public in AMR mitigation efforts.

Through ASHI, Kerala has carved a template to address all strategic priorities under KARSAP.

These hospitals are actually healthcare institutions which adopt and execute a pragmatic model of antimicrobial and diagnostic stewardship while ensuring compliance with standard IPC practices.

Each of these hospitals in local self government bodies [LSGD] like panchayats act as a constant source of continuous IEC [Information, education, communication] activities to healthcare workers and public thereby fostering participatory stewardship.

Antibiotic smart primary care institutions act as the pivot and nidus for community engagement at the grassroot level.

The criteria for qualifying for the status of antibiotic smart hospitals are different for primary, secondary and tertiary care institutions based on the patient profile to which they cater and available resources.

The criteria to be satisfied have been issued as two government orders to foster uniformity and standardisation across hospitals.

The table below highlights the criteria to be satisfied by hospitals in each tier to be declared as antibiotic smart. Primary care hospitals should satisfy 10 criteria and secondary/tertiary care hospitals should satisfy 15 criteria. For primary care, 95 per cent of antibiotics used in outpatient departments [OPD] should be from the access category whereas for secondary care it is 90 per cent and tertiary care 85 per cent.

Criteria for Antibiotic Smart Hospitals at each tier of health care

