WAAW 2024: Lessons from TB programme in ensuring timely availability of new antibiotics in India

Given these multifaceted concerns, there is an urgent need for a national policy framework — under the National Programme on AMR Containment, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) — to ensure both access to these new antibiotics and regulation of their use in the public health system and private health sector.

This framework is essential to prevent the emergence of resistance due to irrational use, while also ensuring that patients with life-threatening infections have timely access to the treatments they need.

Regulatory, supply framework for new antibiotics

India and many other low- and middle-income countries currently lack a dedicated regulatory, supply and access framework for the introduction of new antibiotics, particularly those with demonstrated efficacy against severe bacterial infections. Such a framework is essential for making life-saving drugs available to patients, while safeguarding against irrational use and overuse.

A valuable precedent can be found in India’s regulatory and supply framework for drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB). When new TB drugs bedaquiline and delamanid were first registered by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2012 and the European Medicines Agency in 2014, India faced one of the highest burdens of DR-TB and many patients with extensively drug-resistant TB were dying after failing the then-available regimens.

At the time, the CDSCO and the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Program (RNTCP) allowed approval of the new TB drugs, with the condition that they could only be supplied to the programme. These new TB antibiotics were available through RNTCP only under a conditional access programme and later rolled out more widely as part of all-oral DR-TB regimens, in line with evolving WHO guidelines.

RNTCP manages forecasting and pooled procurement through tendering at the national level for bedaquiline and delamanid, along with other DR-TB drugs. Private healthcare providers can enrol as DR-TB centres in the Programmatic Management of Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis to access these drugs for their DR-TB patients, based on drug susceptibility testing and report treatment outcomes to the RNTCP. This approach is aimed at ensuring the appropriate use of the new TB drugs minimising the risk of resistance, and providing them free of cost to DR-TB patients across the country.