The Green Kitchen Season 2, Episode 3: Food historian Pushpesh Pant explains how Kulthi Dal is beneficial for kidney stones

Macrotyloma uniflorum (horsegram, also known as horse gram, kulthi bean, gahat, or hurali) is a legume native to tropical southern Asia, known for its distinct taste and texture, widely used legume in many cuisines.

This is enjoyed with the Sticky Red rice also known as Laal Chawal or Ghadwali red rice.

The rice is organically cultivated in the Purola region of Uttarakhand. It is said to boost immunity.

Professor Pant delves into the history of this rice and lentil variety along with their connection to the environment.

The Green Kitchen is a show that celebrates the link between nature, nutrition and livelihood. It showcases foods sourced from local biodiversity.