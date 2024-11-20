WATCH: How did antimicrobial resistance come into existence and what can we do to fix it?

In 1928, while working in a laboratory at London's St. Mary's Hospital, noted microbiologist Alexander Fleming had a chance discovery. He observed that a mould had grown on his petri dish which was inhibiting the growth of bacteria around it.

Fleming was quick to realise that the mould was secreting some chemical which checked bacterial growth. And that's what led to the advent of antibiotics — which has since shaped human history.

However, like many times in our history, our boons have been exhausted to the point where they turn into banes.

The growing issue of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one such classic example where unsustainable practices are leading to a human-induced disaster.