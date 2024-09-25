What’s behind the massive spike in stroke rates globally & in India?

India has seen a staggering increase in the number of stroke cases in the last three decades, according to a new study published in the journal Lancet Neurology.

The country recorded over 1.25 million new stroke cases in 2021 compared to 650,000 in 1990 — an increase of 51 per cent.

The prevalence of strokes has surged from 4.4 million to 9.4 million during this period. India now accounts for 10 per cent of the global burden of stroke. Watch the video to know more.