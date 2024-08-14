WHO declares mpox as public health emergency of international concern

The World Health Organization (WHO) on August 14, 2024, declared mpox as a “public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC), according to a statement from the United Nations body.

An International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee of independent experts had met earlier in the day to review data presented by experts from WHO and affected countries.

The Committee informed WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that it considered the upsurge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and a growing number of countries in Africa to be a PHEIC.

The upsurge in mpox also has the potential to spread further across countries in Africa and possibly outside the continent, it added. Ghebreyesus accordingly determined that mpox’s upsurge constituted a PHEIC under the 2005 IHR.

“Today, the Emergency Committee on #mpox met and advised me that in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice. @WHO is on the ground, working with the affected countries, and others at risk, through our country and regional offices, as well as with partners including the @AfricaCDC, NGOs, civil society and more,” Tedros posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

He added, “The emergence of a new clade of mpox, its rapid spread in eastern DRC, and the reporting of cases in several neighbouring countries are very worrying. On top of outbreaks of other mpox clades in DRC and other countries in Africa, it’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives.”