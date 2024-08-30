WHO investment round: 14 African countries, key partners pledge $45 million

In collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), 14 African nations and numerous partners committed more than $45 million to the WHO’s inaugural Investment Round.

This three-month-old initiative seeks to secure sustainable funding for the WHO. The funds will be utilised to gather consistent and adaptable resources necessary for the organisation’s core activities over the next four years.

Botswana, Cabo Verde, Chad, Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa and the United Republic of Tanzania were among the countries who made the pledge.

Many partners offered support to WHO. The list included the Helmsley Charitable Trust, World Diabetes Foundation, Roche, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, African Development Bank and the WHO Foundation.

The commitments were made during the 74th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa held during August 26-30, 2024, Brazzaville, Republic of Congo. The health forum is held annually in Africa to discuss and agree on measures to address health challenges and promote people’s well-being.

Key agenda items included a focus on mitigating high rates of child mortality. Polio and cervical cancer also received special attention in the meeting. For polio, the aim was to reinforce commitments and strategise to achieve complete eradication; for cervical cancer, a special side event highlighted the need to prioritise prevention through human papillomavirus vaccination and screening.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, thanked the African region member states for their support during the Investment Round, underscoring that an “investment in WHO is an investment in Health for All ”.

“Full, sustainable funding will enable WHO to support countries better in their work to build healthier, more resilient and more prosperous populations,” he added.