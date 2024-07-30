Why athletes worldwide turn to genetic screening for improved performance

On July 26, the 2024 Paris Olympics commenced. Table tennis star Sharath Kamal, who has already clinched seven gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, left no stone unturned in his preparations.

At 41, Kamal decided to opt for genetic screening, an emerging science that is becoming popular among sportspersons. “Age is not on my side. I decided to eliminate all elements that could hinder my performance,” Sharath Kamal, Indian table tennis player told Down To Earth (DTE).

Genetic tests provided Kamal with crucial insights into his food allergies and the specific vitamins and minerals his body required. Kamal’s use of genetic testing is part of a broader trend. Since 2017, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has used genetic testing to enhance players’ speed, fat-burning, endurance, recovery time, and muscle-building.

