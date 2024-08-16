Why is the latest mpox outbreak a ‘global public health emergency’?

On August 14, 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years.

The declaration comes after the sudden surge of cases from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that has now spread to other countries.

In the latest development, Sweden reported its first mpox case, becoming the first country outside the African continent to report the more contagious strain of mpox virus.

More than 15,600 cases and 537 deaths have been reported so far this year alone in Africa.