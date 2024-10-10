Workplace carcinogens increasingly a global problem

Data shows that Central Europe and the richest countries in Asia are catching up to Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand when it comes to cancer from workplace exposure to carcinogens.

The Global Burden of Disease tracks cancers attributed to occupational exposure to more than a dozen contaminants — including asbestos, arsenic, beryllium and benzene.

Data from the 2021 release shows that Western Europe and Australasia — Australia and New Zealand — had the highest rates of death from these attributed cancers.