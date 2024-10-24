World Polio Day 2024: Conflict, delays and vaccine shortages derail global eradication efforts

As the world observes World Polio Day on October 24, the fight to eradicate polio continues to face challenges, particularly from vaccine-derived polioviruses. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 74 outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived polioviruses (cVDPVs) were detected across 39 countries between January 2023 and June 2024. The persistence of these outbreaks underline the challenges of combating polio, even as global efforts intensify.