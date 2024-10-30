25 years of super cyclone: How one fateful day left hundreds of orphans and widows in two coastal districts of Odisha

As Odisha observed the 25th anniversary of the cyclone that killed around 10,000 people on October 29, 1999, in the coastal districts of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara, scars have yet to heal for the orphans even after homes have been rebuilt.

The seaside Jhatipari village under Japa Gram Panchayat of the worst-hit Ersama block in Jagatsinghpur district had accounted for around 315 human casualties out of 850 residents.

Bharat Maiti of Jhatipari village lost his father Chanchal and two brothers in the gale.

“I and my mother Debashree were staying in our maternal uncle’s house at Ramatara village on that fateful day due to which we survived. Now, I run a grocery shop in Jhatibari,” said 36-year-old Maiti.

Maiti told Down To Earth (DTE) he has still not got over the heartbreaking loss inflicted by the super cyclone. “My widowed mother Debashree faced many challenges, including emotional and psychological difficulties, financial pressures and anxiety. But she never neglected me,” he said.

“Each day, I hear the roaring sound of the sea from our house. The sea is beautiful. But I do not know why it gobbled up our village 25 years back,” added Bharat.

“Many people advised us not to live in Jhatipari as it is close to the sea. But we are determined not to leave our village. The government and many organisations did many developmental works after the super cyclone,” Debashree, 65, the widowed mother of Bharat told DTE.

Thirty-three year-old Utkal Maiti of Dhobei village under Japa Gram Panchayat lost his parents and elder sister in the 1999 super cyclone. He was adopted by the SOS Children’s Village in Bhubaneswar in December 1999 as he had become an orphan.

“I obtained a Master’s degree in Social Work from a private institution in Bhubaneswar. Now, I am working as a coordinator with Action Aid, a non-profit in Bhubaneswar. Three years back, I got married. Now we have a son,” said Utkal.

“It was around 4 in the afternoon on October 29, 1999 when I suddenly saw a huge wall of water — at least 22 feet high — racing towards our seaside village. Within a second, the giant sea wave devoured the whole village. My father Uttam, mother Sabitri and four-year-old sister Ambika perished. I managed to grab my sister’s hand but the wave was too powerful. Slowly, her hand began to slip away from mine and the sea dragged her away before my eyes. I could not find the bodies of any of my family members. For the past 25 years I have found it difficult to smile. It is a day I can never forget. I was saved because I managed to cling to a coconut tree,” he narrated.

Utkal spends a few days each month in his village with my wife and son. “Death snatched my family 25 years ago. But now it is beautiful. I always remember my parents and sister who perished in this village,” said Utkal.