Bihar floods: Thousands without food & water sleep on the road, some await relief materials as situation worsens

The state Water Resources Department (WRD) directed local engineers to camp near embankments, monitor situation round the clock and take necessary anti erosion measures and repair work to protect embankments, said WRD minister of the state, Vijay Kumar Choudhary. ”A team of 106 engineers have been deployed to monitor all the sensitive and very sensitive places,” an official of WRD said.

Thousands of people displaced by the floods have been living under the open sky at elevated parts of the villages or the roads. These residents have been struggling for food, milk for children, safe water and fodder for

animals.

Though water release from Birpur Barrage on Kosi and Valmikinagar Barrage on Gandak has been reducing since the last two days, floodwater has been spreading fast and inundating new areas on September 30 and October 1.

“Water release from Kosi barrage has come down to 158,000 cusecs and from Gandak barrage to118,000 cusecs. But the Kosi, Gandak, Ganga, Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamla Balan, Lalbakia, Mahananda, Adhwara, Ghaghra, Lakhendei and Parman rivers are still flowing above the danger mark at several places,” WRD officials said.

The state agriculture minister, Mangal Pandey, admitted that floods heavily damaged standing crops. As much as 150,000 hectares of standing crops, mainly paddy, maize, banana, vegetables, were damaged, according to a preliminary estimate, he said.



“We have asked district agriculture officials to visit flood-hit areas to assess the crops damage due to floods. They will submit a report soon,” said agriculture secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal.

No relief

Hundreds of people displaced after Kosi breached its western embankment near Bhubhol village in Kartarpur block, Darbhanga district late on September 29 are yet receive relief materials and no one from administration visited them till Tuesday morning.