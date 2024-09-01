Destined to crumble

The Wayanad landslides on July 30 were not just because the district in Kerala received 6 per cent of its annual rainfall in a matter of few hours. They were also the result of years of relentless exploitation of an ecologically fragile region. The disaster, which claimed over 400 lives, can be traced back to activities that have systematically weakened the natural defences of the plateau, set high in the Western Ghats. Satellite images analysed by Down To Earth (DTE) show that Wayanad has at least 48 stone quarries. The fact that the quarries are visible in the satellite images suggest that they are either operational or abandoned without the required backfilling of pits and plantation of trees, which is mandated under law to ensure stability of the affected landscape.

World Weather Attribution, a global consortium of climate scientists studying the impact of global warming on extreme weather events, also highlighted in its August 14 report that “factors such as quarrying for building materials” may have contributed to the increased susceptibility of the slopes to landslides when the heavy rain fell.

To understand the spread of quarries in Wayanad, which ranks 13th of the 147 landslide-prone districts in the country as per the Landslide Atlas of India, DTE analysed satellite imagery of quarrying sites from open-source database Open-StreetMap. The imagery was then superimposed on a map of the district to assess if the quarries fall in ecologically sensitive areas (ESAs) identified by a High-Level Working Group in 2013.

The High-Level Working Group was established by the Union environment ministry in April 2012 to formulate an “all-round and holistic approach for sustainable and equitable development” for the Western Ghats. Led by Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, former chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organisation, the group identified 4,156 villages, spanning 59,940 sq km—37 per cent of the mountain range—as ESAs and recommended a ban on environmentally damaging activities in these areas. These villages had at least 20 per cent of the area under natural landscape, including regions with high biological richness, wildlife corridors or heritage sites. Accepting the recommendations, the Union environment ministry in November 2013, issued directions under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 (EPA) that prohibit new quarrying, mining and other environmentally damaging activities in ESAs.

But DTE found that 15 of the 48 quarries in Wayanad are located in the 13 villages identified as ESAs. In fact, nine of the quarries are within the forests in two ESA villages—Kidanganad and Noolpuzha.

“The use of explosives in quarrying generates vibrations that disturb the soil profile, which is particularly dangerous for Wayanad’s critical slopes prone to landslides,” says C P Rajendran, adjunct professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru. He explains that quarrying not only creates fractures in the rock but also widens existing ones, allowing water to seep in during monsoons. This increased pressure on the soil heightens the risk of landslides.