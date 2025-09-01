Disaster zone

On August 22, as the magazine went to press, Chamoli in Uttarakhand joined the growing list of Himalayan regions battered by extreme weather this monsoon. It was, in fact, the fourth major disaster in just over a month, after Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Dharali in Uttarakhand and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir. These are not just episodes of heavy rain. They show how altered rainfall, geology and rampant construction are turning landslides and floods into killers.

In 2025, the Himalayas have been in crisis almost every single day. Between January and August 18, the 13 Himalayan states and Union Territories recorded at least one disaster daily, killing 632 people, according to government data analysed by Down To Earth (DTE). The pattern is only getting worse. In 2022, disasters struck on 63 per cent of the days in the entire year, with 1,058 deaths. In 2023, the numbers rose to 68 per cent and 837 deaths. In 2024, they climbed to 70 per cent, killing 870 people.

This year, not only did the Southwest Monsoon arrive a week early, it was punctuated by an unusually high number of western disturbances, extra-tropical storms that normally affect India in winter and spring. Between June 1 and August 20, India recorded 14 western disturbances, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data analysed by DTE. Five occurred in June, five in July and four in August (up to August 20). At least four were strong and persistent, lasting five to seven days. India typically sees four to six western disturbances between December and March and their summer frequency is usually low because the subtropical westerly jet shifts north.

When western disturbances intersect with the monsoon trough, the elongated low-pressure band that steers monsoon rainfall, the results can be catastrophic. The devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods were one such instance. A DTE analysis suggests the summer and monsoon activity of western disturbances has been rising in recent decades, a trend linked to shifts in the subtropical jet associated with Arctic and wider northern warming. “There are probably more cyclonic systems coming from the west, but their origin may not be as far as the Mediterranean. This needs to be studied more carefully. They are being born over Pakistan or slightly further west, due to interactions between the westerlies north of the monsoon circulation and the northward flow from the Arabian Sea, which is now extending further north,” says Raghu Murtugudde, professor of climate studies, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. These are pumping moisture into the Himalayan foothills, fuelling flash floods and cloudbursts. “They are also driving more heavy rainfall over Mumbai, Gujarat, northwest India and Pakistan. We are probably conflating these phenomena with western disturbances,” he says.

Local dynamics and terrain then convert heavy precipitation into disaster. In steep, moraine-filled catchments, even a relatively small water input can trigger cascading failures: when several moraine branches saturate simultaneously, one breach can set off successive landslides, debris flows and floods.

Scientists point to climate change as the principal driver of increased heavy and prolonged rainfall in the high Himalaya, which is warming at a faster rate than the rest of the world. This warming allows each kilogramme of air to hold more moisture, so storms unload precipitation more intensely and erratically. In steep vertical valleys, even modest amounts of water can set deep moraines and loose slopes in motion. Kulbhushan Upmanyu of the Himalaya Policy Campaign warns that dams and reservoirs may emit methane from decaying organic matter, creating a modest local warming signal that could nudge microclimates.