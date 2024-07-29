Drowning in disappointment: Delhi coaching institute deaths symbolic of all that’s wrong with disaster preparedness in India

In an ideal scenario, the days following the World Drowning Prevention Day (July 25) would have been marked by a heightened sense of acknowledgement and preparedness for this universally hidden cause of death. However, nothing more could stand in screaming testimony to the sorry state of affairs than the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching institute in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar area on July 27.

Each year, countless such lives are lost to drowning — a preventable tragedy that disproportionately affects children and young people. With an adversely changing climate resulting in erratic rainfall patterns, the importance of awareness, education, and proactive measures to mitigate the risk of drowning is more significant than ever.

By recognising the signs, implementing safety protocols, and fostering involvement of the local community, we can work towards reducing drowning incidents.

Disparity in drowning incidents

Drowning in developing countries like India differs significantly from the developed parts of the world due to various socio-economic, environmental, and infrastructural factors.

In developed countries, drowning incidents often occur in recreational settings such as swimming pools, beaches, and lakes.

These countries typically have better infrastructure, including lifeguards, warning signs, and emergency response services, which help mitigate drowning risks. Public awareness campaigns and swimming lessons are more common, and safety regulations are strictly enforced. The presence of advanced medical facilities and quick emergency response further contributes to lower drowning fatality rates.

In contrast, countries like India face unique challenges that contribute to higher drowning rates. A significant portion of the population lives near water bodies such as rivers, ponds, and wells, essential for daily activities like bathing, washing clothes, and collecting water. These areas often need proper safety measures, supervision, and awareness about drowning prevention.

Additionally, the prevalence of flooding during the monsoon increases the risk of drowning, especially in rural and low-lying areas. Limited access to swimming lessons and emergency medical services exacerbates the problem, making it difficult to prevent and respond to drowning incidents effectively.

Children are particularly vulnerable, often engaging in unsupervised water-related activities while their parents work.

Cultural practices and beliefs may also influence the perception and response to drowning risks, with some communities considering it an unavoidable hazard rather than a preventable one.

Addressing the differences in drowning risks between developed and developing countries requires targeted interventions. In developing countries, efforts should focus on improving access to swimming education, enhancing safety infrastructure around water bodies, and increasing public awareness about drowning prevention.

In developed countries, continued emphasis on safety regulations and public education can help maintain low drowning rates. By understanding and addressing each context’s specific challenges, we can work towards reducing the global burden of drowning.

Dealing with the disaster

The WHO Resolution WHA76.18, passed in 2023, emphasises the urgent need for coordinated multi-sectoral action to address this leading cause of injury-related death and disability worldwide. This year, the World Health Organization has adopted the theme ‘Anyone can drown, no one should’ with the slogan ‘Seconds can save a life’.

Globally, an estimated 236,000 lives are lost to drowning annually, averaging 650 deaths per day, or 26 per hour. This silent disaster, that causes preventable fatalities, excludes drownings related to flood disasters and water transport incidents, thereby underreporting the true magnitude of the issue.

In the WHO’s South-East Asia Region (which includes India), the impact of drowning is particularly severe.

In 2019 alone, 70,034 lives were lost to drowning, making this region the second-highest contributor to drowning deaths worldwide, following the Western Pacific Region.

Most of these tragedies occur near the home, primarily due to lack of supervision, exposure to hazardous water bodies, lack of awareness and education, and poverty. Each year, nearly a quarter of a million people lose their lives to drowning, with almost 82,000 of them being children aged 1 to 14 years. Drowning is sudden, abrupt, and shocking, often unnoticed until too late. To prevent this silent killer, the world health body has recommended some preventive measures (Pic 1.).

Figure 1. WHO Recommendation for the Prevention of Drowning Accidents