Drowning in disappointment: Delhi coaching institute deaths symbolic of all that’s wrong with disaster preparedness in India
In an ideal scenario, the days following the World Drowning Prevention Day (July 25) would have been marked by a heightened sense of acknowledgement and preparedness for this universally hidden cause of death. However, nothing more could stand in screaming testimony to the sorry state of affairs than the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching institute in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar area on July 27.
Each year, countless such lives are lost to drowning — a preventable tragedy that disproportionately affects children and young people. With an adversely changing climate resulting in erratic rainfall patterns, the importance of awareness, education, and proactive measures to mitigate the risk of drowning is more significant than ever.
By recognising the signs, implementing safety protocols, and fostering involvement of the local community, we can work towards reducing drowning incidents.
Disparity in drowning incidents
Drowning in developing countries like India differs significantly from the developed parts of the world due to various socio-economic, environmental, and infrastructural factors.
In developed countries, drowning incidents often occur in recreational settings such as swimming pools, beaches, and lakes.
These countries typically have better infrastructure, including lifeguards, warning signs, and emergency response services, which help mitigate drowning risks. Public awareness campaigns and swimming lessons are more common, and safety regulations are strictly enforced. The presence of advanced medical facilities and quick emergency response further contributes to lower drowning fatality rates.
In contrast, countries like India face unique challenges that contribute to higher drowning rates. A significant portion of the population lives near water bodies such as rivers, ponds, and wells, essential for daily activities like bathing, washing clothes, and collecting water. These areas often need proper safety measures, supervision, and awareness about drowning prevention.
Additionally, the prevalence of flooding during the monsoon increases the risk of drowning, especially in rural and low-lying areas. Limited access to swimming lessons and emergency medical services exacerbates the problem, making it difficult to prevent and respond to drowning incidents effectively.
Children are particularly vulnerable, often engaging in unsupervised water-related activities while their parents work.
Cultural practices and beliefs may also influence the perception and response to drowning risks, with some communities considering it an unavoidable hazard rather than a preventable one.
Addressing the differences in drowning risks between developed and developing countries requires targeted interventions. In developing countries, efforts should focus on improving access to swimming education, enhancing safety infrastructure around water bodies, and increasing public awareness about drowning prevention.
In developed countries, continued emphasis on safety regulations and public education can help maintain low drowning rates. By understanding and addressing each context’s specific challenges, we can work towards reducing the global burden of drowning.
Dealing with the disaster
The WHO Resolution WHA76.18, passed in 2023, emphasises the urgent need for coordinated multi-sectoral action to address this leading cause of injury-related death and disability worldwide. This year, the World Health Organization has adopted the theme ‘Anyone can drown, no one should’ with the slogan ‘Seconds can save a life’.
Globally, an estimated 236,000 lives are lost to drowning annually, averaging 650 deaths per day, or 26 per hour. This silent disaster, that causes preventable fatalities, excludes drownings related to flood disasters and water transport incidents, thereby underreporting the true magnitude of the issue.
In the WHO’s South-East Asia Region (which includes India), the impact of drowning is particularly severe.
In 2019 alone, 70,034 lives were lost to drowning, making this region the second-highest contributor to drowning deaths worldwide, following the Western Pacific Region.
Most of these tragedies occur near the home, primarily due to lack of supervision, exposure to hazardous water bodies, lack of awareness and education, and poverty. Each year, nearly a quarter of a million people lose their lives to drowning, with almost 82,000 of them being children aged 1 to 14 years. Drowning is sudden, abrupt, and shocking, often unnoticed until too late. To prevent this silent killer, the world health body has recommended some preventive measures (Pic 1.).
Figure 1. WHO Recommendation for the Prevention of Drowning Accidents
State-wise data on drowning deaths in India
As previously mentioned, India is highly prone to drowning incidents due to its demographic and cultural context. According to the recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2022, a total of 38,503 individuals, or 9.1 per cent of the national total, lost their lives due to drowning.
The NCRB report for 2022 provides a detailed state-wise breakdown of drowning fatalities across India. Madhya Pradesh leads with the highest number of deaths, reporting 5,427 drowning incidents.
Maharashtra follows closely with 4,728 deaths, highlighting a significant drowning risk in these states. Other states with high drowning fatalities include Uttar Pradesh (3,007), Karnataka (2,827), and Tamil Nadu (2,616).
States such as Gujarat (1,959), Odisha (1,960), and Andhra Pradesh (1,777) also report a substantial number of drowning deaths, indicating a widespread issue across various regions.
Figure 2. State-wise Drowning Accidents in India-2022
The NCRB report for 2022 reveals the primary causes of drowning deaths in India. Accidental falls into water bodies lead the list, with 28,257 fatalities.
Another significant category, ‘Other Cases’, accounts for 9,962 deaths, reflecting a range of unclassified drowning incidents. Additionally, boat capsizes resulted in 284 deaths (see Figure 3). These findings highlight the critical need for improved safety measures around water bodies, comprehensive drowning prevention strategies, and stricter boating regulations to mitigate these tragic incidents.
Figure 4. Gender-wise Drowning Deaths in India -2022
The report reveals that drowning fatalities peak among middle-aged adults and decrease with age, with fewer deaths in the 1-14 age group (see Figure 5). These findings emphasise the need for targeted drowning prevention measures, especially for children and middle-aged adults, and call for better reporting mechanisms to address under-reporting issues.
Figure 5. Age and Gender-wise Distribution of Deaths due to drowning
Furthermore, a study conducted by and colleagues from January 2012 to March 2014 on deaths among the 1-14 year-old population in Bihar revealed that drowning accounted for 7.2 per cent, 12.5 per cent, and 5.8 per cent of all deaths in the 1-4, 5-9, and 10-14 year-old age groups, respectively.
The study emphasised the urgent need for targeted drowning interventions to address the risk among children and highlighted the significant under-reporting of drowning deaths in India.
A community-based survey revealed a drowning mortality rate of 243.8 per 100,000 children aged 1-4 and 38.8 for those aged 5-9. Recently, a study by the found that nearly three children aged 1-9 drown daily in the Sundarbans. As a research scholar, I have found that drowning is a leading cause of death among young children in India, especially in rural areas, as a significant public health concern. It is preventable; proper interventions and awareness could save many young lives.
Additionally, community awareness programs are essential to educating parents and children about water safety, supervision, and the risks associated with water bodies. Implementing swimming lessons through schools or community centres can provide essential water survival skills.
Constant supervision by adults when children are near water bodies is crucial. Installing warning signs and physical barriers, such as fences around ponds and wells, can prevent accidental falls and unauthorised access. Training community members in basic rescue techniques and CPR ensures a quick and effective emergency response.
Encouraging safer water practices, such as using life jackets and regulating the depth of ponds, can further reduce risks. Integrating water safety education into school curriculums ensures children learn preventive measures from a young age. Establishing community watch groups to patrol local water bodies, especially after heavy rains, can enhance safety.
Finally, collaborating with local governments and NGOs to develop and implement tailored water safety policies and programmes will help address the specific needs of rural and urban communities. These combined efforts can significantly reduce the risk of drowning and protect children from such tragedies.
The author is an ICSSR Doctoral Fellow at the Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.
His research area also includes road traffic injuries and trauma.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth.