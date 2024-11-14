Healing after crisis: How child-friendly spaces support children in post-disaster recovery

Children’s Day, celebrated on November 14 in India, marks the birthday of the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, whose deep affection for children earned him the title of ‘Chacha Nehru’. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding the rights, happiness and well-being of children, celebrating their boundless potential, while emphasising the need for their safety, education and healthy development.

However, for children affected by disasters, these fundamental rights are often at risk. According to UNICEF, India’s susceptibility to extreme climate and weather-related events puts more than 24 million children in danger each year. In a country where disasters are recurrent, prioritising the protection, education and recovery of children is crucial for both their individual growth and the overall resilience of communities.

During times of emergencies, especially following disasters, child-friendly spaces (CFS) provide children with safe, supportive environments where they can begin to heal from trauma, regain a sense of stability and rebuild resilience. These specialised spaces are designed to address the immediate psychological needs of children impacted by disasters, creating a foundation of safety and hope.

CFS enable children to regain a sense of normalcy and resilience amid adversity, helping them navigate the challenges with support and compassion.

The concept of CFS emerged as a rights-based approach developed by UNICEF, to guarantee children’s rights to survival, development, participation and protection, especially during times of crisis or instability. The first CFS was established in April 1999 during the Kosovo crisis in Albania, providing a safe environment for children amid conflict. Since then, CFS have been widely implemented in various emergency settings worldwide, offering children opportunities to play, learn and receive psychosocial support in a secure and nurturing environment.

Unseen trauma: How disasters disrupt children’s lives

Children are particularly vulnerable during disasters, facing challenges that extend beyond the immediate physical dangers. Their emotional and psychological well-being is often compromised by trauma, loss and the disruption of daily life. Many children experience severe psychological distress, with studies indicating that up to 50 per cent show post-traumatic stress symptoms, such as depression (losing interest in activities or feeling sad), anxiety, fear and confusion.

Furthermore, the loss of education only compounds these issues — when schools are damaged or destroyed, children not only miss out on learning but also lose an essential space for social interaction and emotional support.

In addition to emotional impacts, health risks, including malnutrition and acute illnesses, also disproportionately affect children, especially in the aftermath of disasters, where sanitation and healthcare access are compromised.

Family separations in disaster situations further heighten children’s vulnerability, leaving them exposed to increased risks of trafficking, abuse, and exploitation.

Moreover, the psychological impact of disasters on children can persist long after the immediate crisis. Chronic mental health symptoms have been observed even four years after such events, underscoring the lasting nature of trauma. This prolonged distress can also disrupt their developmental trajectories, potentially hindering social skills, learning abilities, and emotional resilience over time.

How CFS help children heal after disasters

CFS are essential in disaster recovery, offering children a safe environment to process their trauma and regain emotional stability. These spaces provide psychological support, recreational activities and basic education — key elements in a child’s emotional recovery and development.

CFS encourage children to express their feelings through play, art and group activities, helping them cope with disaster-related trauma.

Additionally, these spaces protect children from the heightened risks of exploitation and abuse that often follow disasters. By fostering socialisation and peer relationships, CFS help children regain a sense of normalcy and emotional support. They also allow children to re-establish some routines, creating continuity and hope for the future.

For instance, during the 2024 floods in Assam, Karimganj district was severely affected, displacing thousands of families and causing widespread disruption. As communities faced immediate challenges like displacement, damaged infrastructure and contaminated water sources, the most vulnerable — particularly children — suffered the most.

Families were forced to seek refuge on higher ground, with many constructing makeshift floating vessels out of bamboo and banana trees for transportation. The region experienced a power outage for the first two weeks, and it took over a month to restore electricity in some areas. Water supplies were cut off for more than twenty days, and damaged sanitation infrastructure led to contaminated water sources.

Schools and Anganwadi centres were closed for over a month, leaving children without educational and social resources. Many children relocated to relief camps with their families, while those who stayed behind were often confined indoors due to waterlogging, facing isolation and limited mobility.

The closure of schools and lack of safe spaces left these children without a place to process their trauma, impacting their well-being deeply. In addition to the emotional toll, the flood’s aftermath led to a rise in waterborne diseases; children aged 3-7, in particular, suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting due to contaminated water sources. With education halted and no emotional support available, the impact on children’s physical and mental health was profound.

In response, Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS), an organisation with over 30 years of experience in disaster recovery and resilience, intervened by establishing 11 CFS across the affected areas in Suprakandi, Nilambazar and Charakuri Gram Panchayats.

These centres became sanctuaries where children could experience care, play, informal learning and psychosocial support. Designed as safe environments, CFS allowed children to cope with the trauma of displacement, loss and uncertainty, providing them with much-needed stability amid the chaos.

Activities at these CFS centres included games, storytelling, drawing, dance, yoga, hygiene education and course revision. These activities not only helped children regain a sense of normalcy but also strengthened their resilience through learning and play.

The health awareness initiatives improved children's understanding of hygiene, which contributed to a reduction in waterborne diseases. The inclusion of yoga and sports was especially well-received, enhancing physical health and fostering a more positive outlook among the children.

Strategically located in the hardest-hit areas, CFS reached 392 children. Through play, learning activities and psychosocial support, children began to regain a sense of normalcy. Despite the disruption, the educational activities helped children stay connected to their studies while also reducing stress.

The CFS centres also allowed parents to focus on their own recovery, knowing their children were in a safe space. This not only alleviated family burdens but also contributed to a more holistic approach to recovery and post-disaster resilience.

As we celebrate Children’s Day, we are reminded of the resilience and strength of children, even in the face of adversity. By prioritising the establishment of child-friendly spaces, we ensure that children affected by disasters have the tools they need to heal, learn, and grow.

These initiatives are not only essential for their immediate recovery but also for laying the foundation for a brighter, more resilient future. Through the collective efforts of organisations like SEEDS, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive, no matter the challenges they face.

Yezdani Rahman is SEEDS Incident Commander.

Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth.