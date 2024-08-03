Himachal Pradesh on high alert: Cloudburst leaves 5 dead and over 50 missing

On August 1, several cloudbursts occurred in Himachal Pradesh. Five people have died and around 50 are missing, along with extensive damage to houses, bridges, and roads.

The state emergency operation centre noted that cloudbursts occurred in Nirmand, Sainj, and Malana areas in Kullu, Padhar in Mandi, and Rampur in Shimla districts.

The worst hit is the Malana-II power project. Amid a sharp rise in the dam’s water level, people have been advised to stay away from the river and nearby areas.

The local meteorological office issued a “red alert” on August 1 for heavy to extremely heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning in Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts.

