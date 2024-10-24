Hundreds of baby birds perish as Cyclone Dana barrels towards Bhitarkanika; crocodiles and snakes appear in villages

Hundreds of fledglings have perished, and many nests reportedly destroyed on October 24 after heavy winds and accompanying incessant rains battered the Bhitarkanika National Park as Cyclone Dana prepared to strike the protected area in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

“Large numbers of chicks were born recently from the eggs of nesting birds. We counted 130,123 chicks from 10 species in 27,282 nests on 1,300 trees during the bird census last month,” Manas Dash, the assistant chief conservator (ACF) of the park told Down To Earth (DTE).

He added that the Mathadiaprasad, Durgaprasaddia and Laxmiprasaddiha forest areas within the park had become extremely silent after the reported bird deaths.

More than 14 species of resident birds like Little Cormorant, Median Egret, Large Egret, Little Egret, Purple Heron, Grey Heron, Darter, White Ibis and Cattle Egret etc, had laid eggs in these areas during the monsoon.

Resident birds lay eggs in Bhitarkanika during the monsoon. But in winter, migratory birds arrive to avoid the winter in far-off places beyond the Himalayas. The rich avifauna of Bhitarkanika’s mangroves can be attributed to the structural diversity of habitat conditions, added the forest officer.

Abundant fish in the river and creeks and distance from human habitation has made Bhitarkanika a suitable breeding ground for thousands of birds, Dash said.

Many mangrove and other trees were tightly packed together with thousands of baby birds. The nests were large ones and made of reeds piled loosely together, set on a foundation of water weeds heaped high to keep the eggs from getting wet.

“But the cyclonic storm destroyed many nests. So intense was the storm that many fledglings, including their nests, were blown away,” according to Dash.