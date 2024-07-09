Hurricane Beryl’s catastrophic impact underlines role of early warning, especially in small island nations

Hurricane Beryl made its third landfall along the Texas coast on July 8, 2024, killing seven people and leaving around three million people without power. The earliest Category 5 hurricane ever in the North Atlantic Ocean, Beryl has left a trail of devastation along its path from the Caribbean Islands to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and now Texas.

As many as 10 people lost their lives due the hurricane impact in the Carribean islands.

The main destructive features of the storm, apart from the fierce winds, have been the heavy rainfall and strong storm surges that have inundated coastlines.

The hurricane made its first landfall as a category 4 storm system (wind speeds ranging from 209 kilometres per hour to 251 km / hr) in Grenada and also had a major impact on many islands of St Vincent and the Grenadines, all part of the Windward Islands.