Natural Disasters
Hurricane Helene: “Unsurvivable” storm surge in northwestern parts of Florida
It was accompanied with damaging winds, rains and flash floods
On September 26, 2024, Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area as a Category 4 storm.
Forecasters had already predicted an “unsurvivable” storm surge in northwestern parts of the state. It was accompanied with damaging winds, rains and flash floods.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Helene roared ashore around 11:10 p.m. EDT near the mouth of the Aucilla River in the Big Bend area of Florida’s Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee forecast had suggested storm surges of up to 20 feet (6 metres) and warned they could be particularly “catastrophic and unsurvivable” in Florida’s Apalachee Bay.