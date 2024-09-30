Kerala: Community-oriented flood forecast system launched in disaster-prone Periyar, Chalakudi river basins

A unique decentralised, community-oriented, and impact-based flood forecast and early warning system has been established in the Periyar and Chalakudy river basins of Kerala, pioneering a new approach to disaster management in the country.

This innovative system, launched in the last week of September, aims to help the local community understand and survive the increasingly severe annual weather events, particularly floods, caused by climate change and exacerbated by numerous anthropogenic factors.

In the aftermath of the devastating deluge of 2018, the Periyar and Chalakudy river basins have been witnessing annual floods, which have inundated multiple human settlements and continue to pose a significant threat to life and property. This looming threat called for better technologies and approaches to disaster management in the area.

The facility was inaugurated by V. D. Satheesan, an opposition leader in Kerala Assembly who also launched its website.

Project CoS-it-FloWS

Under the newly implemented system, data collected on a daily basis from 100 rain gauges operated with community participation across the Periyar and Chalakudy river basins will be available to the Ernakulam District Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for improved disaster mitigation and planning. This will aid in evacuation and rehabilitation efforts during emergencies.

Over the past year, rain gauges have been installed in the two river basins as part of the Community-Sourced Impact-based Flood Forecast and Early Warning System (CoS-it-FloWS) project, which is being run by Equinoct, a Kochi-based community-sourced modelling solution provider.

Through a collaboration with the Community Resource Centre (CRC) in Puthanvelikkara and the Ernakulam District Disaster Management Authority, Equinoct has now converted the facility into India’s first community-based early warning system for floods.

This collective initiative significantly enhances flood disaster preparedness, mitigation, rescue, and rehabilitation in the two crucial river basins, prompting other vulnerable areas in the country to replicate the model.

“Now we have developed a community-sourced impact-based flood forecast and warning system that can be replicated in other vulnerable areas of the country and similar data-sparse countries of the Global South,” C Jayaraman, one of the key functionaries of the tech startup and a Kochi-based energy management expert, told Down To Earth (DTE).

Large-scale local mobilisation is one of the project's hallmarks. The monitoring stations are operated with the help of a dedicated community volunteer network of around 500 residents.

Mobile app for data collection

To strengthen the facility, Equinoct has also developed a novel rain gauge suited to measuring extreme rainfall events, a mobile application named 'Gather' to help transmit the community-gathered data, and a "climate dashboard" that displays data collected by community volunteers and various organisations across the river basins. Along with the visual representations, this dashboard will help collate, analyse, and display multiple data sets on climate and water-related variables daily.

This can be extremely useful to the administration and other government agencies for informed decision-making regarding disaster preparedness and issuing early warnings during potential disasters.

The dashboard brings together data from a network of community volunteers and various government departments. Jayaraman said that using the facility can make filling data gaps and connecting multiple datasets even more powerful.

The climate dashboard is a collaborative project involving the Ernakulam District Disaster Management Authority, Equinoct, and Kochi-based Resilient Destinations Foundation, a registered not-for-profit organisation.

These facilities are expected to enhance effective rescue and rehabilitation during extreme weather events and will likely help Kerala achieve a milestone in disaster preparedness.

“An early warning system that uses hyper-local data to address the current gaps, challenges, and uncertainties in flood forecasting is essential for protecting lives, properties, and livelihoods. This system can help the administration take prompt, well-informed action during emergencies. The limitations of existing monitoring systems, the absence of impact-based forecasts, and significant gaps in last-mile connectivity undermine the effectiveness of early warning systems in India,” said Dr. C. G. Madhusoodhanan, one of the founders of Equinoct, told DTE.

“At the moment, flood forecasting in different locations in the country faces different challenges. There is a lack of detailed flood inundation maps for different weather and river conditions and insufficient local flood action plans for the affected communities and disaster management authorities,” he added.

Madhusoodhanan further explained that the situation is especially complicated in the small, humid tropical river basins in the Western Ghats, where the contribution of groundwater to floods is significant but not well understood.

“Most current hydrological models underestimate flood volumes and need to factor in the longer time it takes for peak runoff,” he said.

Community support vital for flood management

The Equicont co-founder stated that the community-sourced impact-based flood forecast and early warning system bridges the last mile connectivity and data gaps.

“It provides innovative, inclusive solutions to climate risks by co-creating science-based solutions with impacted local communities. The data on rainfall, river, tidal, and groundwater levels, primarily collected by students, women, and youth at the household level using manual gauges, are gathered through our mobile app or collated by partnering community organisations,” he said.

Talking about the sheer scale of community participation, Jayaraman stated that the project involves community members from different backgrounds, including seven-year-old Ivana, nine-year-old Elna, and 81-year-old retired professor Vimala Devi.

CoS-it-FloWS aims to bridge the connectivity and data gaps at the last mile while providing innovative and inclusive solutions to address climate risks. To accomplish this, it is necessary to empower neighbourhood communities to create hyper-local monitoring systems, develop hydrological models, and develop AI modules to lessen flood inundation mapping and forecasting uncertainties. Additionally, the initiative aims to develop impact-based warning systems and co-create science-based solutions and decision support systems for disaster risk reduction with communities.

Meanwhile, Jayaraman stated that in the next phase, the system will be tested during an actual disaster to analyse the dependability of the data.

“It will be further fine-tuned by correcting any mistakes. With government support, the system can be scaled up further by making hourly updates available instead of daily reports,” he said.