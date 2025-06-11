Mangroves can mitigate cyclones and floods in Eastern India, especially Odisha and West Bengal

When the progress of Cyclone Dana was halted by mangroves in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika, the local community recognised their effectiveness in coastal regions. Traditionally, mangroves serve as a protective barrier against cyclones in such areas. However, it is unfortunate that the mangrove population has diminished in these regions. According to a 2023 report, the area under mangroves has reduced to 4,991.68 square kilometres (sq km), reflecting a decline of 7.43 sq km over the past two years. Odisha is home to 251 sq km of mangroves, which constitutes five per cent of the total mangrove area in India, whereas the neighbouring state of West Bengal boasts 2,112 sq km of mangroves, accounting for 42.3 per cent of the total mangroves in the country. Both states are experiencing cyclones and floods annually, with their frequency and intensity on the rise.

Cyclone Dana 2024

Cyclone Dana’s impact was notably observed as it made landfall close to the mangrove forests within the Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary, which contributed to a reduction in its destructive potential, thereby lessening the damage caused by the high tidal surge. Bhitarkanika boasts a mangrove area of approximately 209 sq km, with 145 sq km situated within the Bhitarkanika National Park. This region is home to a rich diversity of flora and fauna, which is essential for coastal protection. According to forest authorities, the enhancement of mangrove coverage in Bhitarkanika since the 1999 Super Cyclone has significantly bolstered the region’s defences against natural disasters. Reports from newspapers emphasised that the damage at the landfall site of Cyclone Dana was minimal, largely due to the presence of mangroves.

Super Cyclone 1999

However, certain regions, such as Jagatsingpur, where the Super Cyclone struck in 1999, still exhibit a lack of tree cover, particularly in the villages we examined during our study titled Revisiting Super Cyclone 1999 — Review, Reflections and way ahead. The Super Cyclone devastated thousands of trees, highlighting the urgent need for the restoration of green cover, tree plantations, and the rehabilitation of mangrove forests along the coastline. According to our study, 88 per cent of respondents in Jagatsinghpur indicated that there has been no satisfactory progress in restoring green cover, including mangroves, in the affected villages.

Nonetheless, there has been a significant shift in recent times, marked by efforts to restore green cover in specific areas although a lot remains to be done.

Sundarbans in West Bengal

The Sundarbans, recognised as the largest mangrove forest globally, is situated at the confluence of the Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers. It serves as a protective barrier against cyclones and floods in the region. This ecologically rich water ecosystem is abundant in nutrients, flora, and fauna, providing a diverse range of food, fibre, fish, medicinal plants, non-timber forest.

The Sundarbans delta faces significant threats despite its designation as a UNESCO World Heritage site, with the impacts of climate change becoming increasingly evident. Urgent action is required, particularly through traditional methods such as mangrove restoration, to combat land erosion and loss. Historically, residents feared the inundation of their villages and agricultural lands during the October full moon, but now this flooding occurs twice monthly due to rising river levels and deteriorating embankments. The local community depends on the mangroves for essential resources, including fodder, fuel wood, fish, honey, and medicinal plants. Additionally, the Sundarbans play a crucial role in providing environmental services, such as enhancing coastal water nutrition and generating nutrients through mangrove root systems, with an annual litter release of approximately 6,000 tonnes per hectare, which enriches the ecosystem with organic nutrients.

The rise in commercial activities, particularly eco-tourism, coupled with an increase in the frequency and intensity of cyclones and tidal surges, has resulted in heightened salinity levels in both water and soil, alongside a diminishing supply of fresh water due to climate change. This situation poses a significant threat to the Sundarbans and the communities that rely on it. The local ecology and economy in the Sundarbans are so closely linked that neglecting either aspect will adversely impact the surrounding villages.

The mangrove ecosystem plays a crucial role in the livelihoods of forest-dependent communities, with the collection of non-timber forest products (NTFPs) serving as a vital source of income. However, this task is fraught with challenges, including the threat posed by man-eater tigers. To ensure the sustainability of mangrove conservation efforts, it is essential to acknowledge the significance of NTFPs for local populations. Government initiatives, along with support from civil society organisations like ActionAid, have been trying to restoring mangroves by actively involving local communities, particularly women, in plantation activities aimed at combating climate change, preventing soil erosion, and safeguarding biodiversity. Recently, women supported by ActionAid have successfully obtained mangrove seeds from the forest department, established nursery beds, and engaged in widespread planting, thereby creating new employment opportunities in the process.

Way forward

Different stakeholders including governments, civil society and local communities should come together in preserving mangroves and generating new plantations in coastal regions. This is a race against time since climate-related disasters have been increasing with each passing day. Mangroves can provide the required protection to the local ecology and prevent it from deteriorating further.

Enhancing livelihoods in coastal regions is crucial for reducing socioeconomic vulnerabilities. Key measures include providing alternative income sources, improving disaster preparedness within coastal communities, streamlining disaster response efforts, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, local communities, and regional policymakers. These initiatives can address policy challenges and promote adaptation, ultimately diminishing vulnerabilities in these areas.

In the Sundarbans, eco-tourism, which aligns with Community Based Tourism (CBT), has been implemented to lessen the reliance of local communities on the mangrove ecosystem. This approach encourages community members to pursue new economic activities, gradually reducing their dependence on forest resources for survival. The initiative fosters meaningful interactions between visitors and hosts, generating both economic benefits and conservation outcomes for local communities and the environment. The ActionAid study on the Sundarbans suggests that environmental degradation / detrimental issues due to the promotion of eco-tourism need to be addressed very carefully as ecology and economy are two sides of the same coin. In the case of the Sundarbans, it is also impossible to improve the economic conditions of the people by destroying the ecology of mangrove forests. The same holds true for rampant prawn aquaculture in Odisha, which needs to be regulated by the government.

In the coastal areas, where large-scale industries are unfeasible, it is crucial to explore alternative livelihood activities that empower women through natural resource-based initiatives. An integrated approach can facilitate women’s participation in the development process, allowing them to pursue diverse livelihood options and thereby lessen their reliance on the forest ecosystem while fostering a green economy. A coastal employment guarantee programme in these lines would be very helpful which can also be used for planting mangroves and preserving them.

Eco-development committees (EDCs), which are formed in place of joint forest management committees (JFMCs) in villages of protected areas like the Sundarbans and their buffer zones, can play an important role in checking any detrimental activities. EDCs’ main role is generating awareness and mechanisms for integrating women self-help groups (WSHGs). This too needs to be thought of seriously. Communities need to be empowered, instead of treating them as beneficiaries.

Establishing connections between JFMCs and WSHGs can help address these issues. Women, who often face greater obstacles in overcoming poverty and adversity, require freedom from control and violence to enhance their self-esteem and confidence. Leadership building and capacity building programmes for livelihoods, their marketing and value addition, accessing different government entitlements would improve well-being for women in coastal areas. Giving Panchayats special funds to empower local communities in disaster management and involving them in climate action and post-disaster damage assessment is essential.

Recognising the vulnerability of 170 million disaster- and climate change-affected communities residing along India’s 7,516.6 km coastline, it is important that government and different stakeholders, including local communities, should come together to preserve the local ecology and natural habitats by fostering a sustainable and resilient ecosystem.