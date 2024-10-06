Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma reviews flood situation in Garo Hills

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday held a review meeting to assess the ongoing flood situation in Garo Hills, which has severely impacted all five districts, particularly South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills.

Incessant rains since Friday midnight have caused flooding in the Dalu area of West Garo Hills and the plain belt regions, with Gasuapara in South Garo Hills being badly affected, where bridges have been washed away.

Three civilians have lost their lives in Dalu. The Chief Minister has directed the administration to release ex-gratia payments to the next of kin. He has also instructed the authorities to seek any necessary assistance from the state government and ensure relief efforts are carried out effectively in the affected areas.

Additionally, seven individuals lost their lives in Hatiasia Songma Village under Gasuapara PS in South Garo Hills after being buried in a landslide. The NDRF team is currently conducting search and rescue operations in the area.

Road communications between Dalu and Baghmara, as well as other locations, have been disrupted due to multiple landslides. Chief Minister Sangma has ordered the administration to identify alternative routes to restore road connectivity in the Dalu–Baghmara area.

The Chief Minister has also directed the rebuilding of wooden bridges that were washed away or damaged during the floods. He has recommended the use of Bailey bridge technology for the reconstruction of these vital links.

During the review meeting, Sangma informed that all wooden bridges across the state have been identified and will be replaced with sturdier structures to prevent future damage.

Officials have also confirmed that electricity will be restored in most parts of the region by today. The Chief Minister has emphasized that all efforts must be made to ease public hardships and ensure that relief operations are adequate. Sangma has instructed the administration to remain on high alert, with officials continuously monitoring the situation.