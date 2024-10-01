Nepal floods: Record rainfall leaves 217 dead; family’s harrowing ordeal highlights ‘avoidable’ disaster

On the afternoon of September 27, Nakul Sedhain, an employee of an international NGO, set off from Kathmandu with his wife and five-year-old son. Their destination was Bardibas in Mahottari, a 197-kilometre journey via the BP Highway, which crosses the Rosi River, a tributary of the Koshi. Sedhain had made this trip many times before, but this time, the heavy rains turned it into a nightmare.

Torrential rainfall from September 26- 28 have caused significant loss of life and damage to property across Nepal. The heavy downpour broke records, with 25 locations in 14 districts registering unprecedented rainfall levels.

Meanwhile, having set off at 3 PM, the Sedhain family expected to reach Bardibas after a five-and-a-half-hour drive on a public vehicle. However, disaster struck just 67 kms into their journey. Incessant rainfall had swollen rivers, and parts of the road were swept away by the raging waters.

Sedhain, his family and the other passengers attempted to go on with their journey with the assistance of police authorities, but their efforts were futile.

Turning back was equally impossible—the roads they had crossed just hours back were now submerged.

Stranded, the group had no choice but to spend the night in the vehicle, relying on whatever food the local villagers could spare. By morning, it was clear they needed to take action.

“There was no phone signal, so we didn’t know the situation beyond where we were trapped. Even the police had no information,” Nakul shared with Down To Earth (DTE).

“So, we decided to walk.”

As they trudged forward, their shoes were soon lost to the debris. Barefoot, they continued, but soon faced another challenge: crossing a powerful stream. Two passengers were swept away by the current, only to be rescued a few metres downstream. Shaken by the incident, Sedhain’s family decided to return to the vehicle and spend another night there.

The next morning, they made a difficult decision—to walk back to Kathmandu. The journey was gruelling, demanding them to climb hills to avoid landslides, only to descend again to the riverbanks. After hours of trekking, they finally reached Bhakunde Besi, a small town teeming with stranded passengers, rescue workers, and anxious families searching for their loved ones.

Miraculously, they managed to secure a room in a hotel, though it lacked basic amenities like light and drinking water.

By the following morning, luck was on their side. Sedhain and his family found space in the back of a truck, which took them to Dhulikhel, a tourist town. From there, they were able to board a bus back to Kathmandu, bringing an end to their 72-hour-long ordeal.

“It was the most terrifying 72 hours of my life, but we survived,” Nakul said.

“I even tried to hire a helicopter, but they were all busy. Even the security personnel were helpless,” he added.

In the western part of Kathmandu, Nagdhunga-Naubise road section was blocked because of the landslide. Police found 14 bodies inside three buses that were hit by landslides.

‘An avoidable trauma’

Sedhain and hundreds others could have been spared from this traumatic experience if the government had acted properly, said Deependra Joshi, a climate change and disaster expert. Speaking to DTE, he criticised the authorities for not responding to warnings.

“Despite the red alert from the meteorological department, the government was unprepared and did not take it seriously. It was a failure in preparedness,” Joshi said.