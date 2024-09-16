Vulnerable groups, especially women, young girls, widows and the elderly, were at heightened risk of trafficking, abuse and neglect in the aftermath of the cyclone Representative photo: iStock

Natural Disasters

Odisha Super Cyclone: Why disaster response should focus on both preventing casualties and minimising trauma to rebuild lives and livelihoods

A case study in disaster recovery, Sneha Abhiyaan provided life-saving care and psychological support for survivors of the 1999 disaster