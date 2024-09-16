Odisha Super Cyclone: Why disaster response should focus on both preventing casualties and minimising trauma to rebuild lives and livelihoods
On October 29 this year, we mark 25 years since the devastating Odisha Super Cyclone of 1999. This disaster was a pivotal moment in Odisha’s journey towards improved disaster management. Since then, the state has made significant strides, becoming the first in India to establish a State Disaster Management Authority, form the Odisha Rapid Action Force, and implement several life-saving innovations with a focus on achieving zero casualties.
One notable initiative born in the aftermath of the cyclone was a mission called Sneha Abhiyaan — a joint effort by the central and Odisha governments, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and nonprofits like ActionAid, Nature’s Club and local organisations. This initiative aimed to provide safe spaces, care and protection for orphans and widows.
The Super Cyclone claimed the lives of over 10,000 people, destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes, uprooted trees and ravaged infrastructure. Many children were orphaned and countless women and elderly people were left without family support. The disaster resulted in both physical disabilities and widespread mental trauma.
Vulnerable groups, especially women, young girls, widows and the elderly, were at heightened risk of trafficking, abuse and neglect. These survivors urgently required not only physical safety and security but also psychological counselling and medical attention.
Young girls and widows, in particular, faced the threat of forced marriage within their communities, often motivated by the ex-gratia compensation (Rs 75,000 per family casualty) or the desire to acquire their property. Orphaned children were similarly at risk of being adopted for financial gain.
Disaster response: Immediate and long-term
In response to the immediate needs, the state government established 35 temporary tent shelters in the Erasama block. ActionAid assumed responsibility for managing these shelters, renaming them Mamta Gruhas (homes of love). ActionAid later constructed additional shelters in other districts, including Astarang (Puri district), Mahakalpada, Kendrapada, Paradeep NAC slums and Potenal (Jagatsinghpur district).
Given the vulnerability of certain groups, a long-term response became necessary, leading to the creation of Sneha Abhiyaan — a campaign designed to empower women and children. This initiative was specifically tailored to rehabilitate cyclone survivors, including widows, orphans, the elderly and individuals with disabilities, focusing on providing psychological and physical support.
Each shelter was overseen by a Sneha Karmi (community care volunteer), often a local young woman. A ‘link mother’ was also identified at each shelter to care for orphaned children and elderly survivors. The Sneha Karmis were trained by professionals from National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in trauma counselling and play therapy and they stayed at the Mamta Gruhas full-time.
In addition to psychological support, the children received basic necessities, healthcare, books and play materials, with recreational activities, including local song, dance and sports, being organised regularly.
The longer-term Sneha Abhiyaan project proved vital, with 801 orphaned or at-risk children, 638 widows or single women and 209 elderly persons receiving care through 35 Mamta Gruhas set up in the Erasama block. The project not only provided psychosocial support but also ensured that vulnerable children could continue their education, with some placed in foster families under close supervision.
The initiative also emphasised economic rehabilitation through education and livelihood-generation, with women in the affected areas forming self-help groups (SHGs) to support each other and their communities.
Looking back after 25 years
One poignant example is that of Dipak Bera, who was just 10 years old when he lost five siblings and his parents in the cyclone. Originally from Ajgarbedi village in Erasama tehsil of Jagatsinghpur district, he was given shelter in a Mamta Gruha, where he received care and protection. His uncle eventually came forward to support him and Bera was able to study until the age of 18, after which he started a successful lime business.
Today, Bera earns over Rs 5 lakh annually and leads a happy life with his family, including his son, who is in the twelfth standard and his daughter, who is in the second standard. He expressed deep gratitude to ActionAid and the Odisha government for their support in the aftermath of the disaster.
These case studies highlight the importance of providing both immediate care and long-term family protection for vulnerable children. Foster families played a critical role in ensuring these children could thrive, eventually becoming successful entrepreneurs. It is essential to have dedicated personnel to facilitate these processes.
Community-based rehabilitation allowed survivors to remain connected to their localities, preserving their social ties. A post-programme assessment by NIMHANS lauded the effectiveness of the trauma counselling provided by Sneha Karmis, noting a complete absence of cases requiring further psychosocial intervention.
In 2024, the Odisha government introduced foster care guidelines based on national standards, stating that children must be at least six years old and residents of a Child Care Institute to qualify for family foster care. These actions help to ensure that all vulnerable children receive the necessary care and support, particularly in the aftermath of a disaster.
Moving forward: Recommendations for future interventions
Schedule 3 of the Model Foster Care Guidelines 2024 stated that children who are victims of man-made and natural disasters must be identified as potential candidates for family foster care. These children should be identified by anganwadi workers, accredited social health activists or ASHAs and other committees such as the village-level child welfare and protection committee and the panchayat-level child protection committee. Following identification, the children will be presented before the child welfare committee (CWC) for foster care arrangements.
To facilitate these processes, specialised and dedicated personnel are needed, who can be trained for this purpose. Community-level institutions, such as Gram Panchayats (GP) and village-level CWCs, as well as Gram Kalyan Samitis, should be sensitised to identify and report these children through childline or anganwadi workers to the district child protection unit (DCPU).
Additionally, members of the village-level disaster management committees can be sensitised to identify and report these children to village-level CWCs and anganwadi workers or the office of the child development project officer (CDPO).
In addition to community-level efforts, district administrations can establish temporary provisions in childcare institutes to provide immediate support for vulnerable groups. Fast-tracking the reporting of these children to the DCPU and district social welfare officer will ensure timely intervention.
Building strong women’s groups will further support community-based rehabilitation and help survivors access government entitlements and rehabilitation packages. The federation of women in Jagatsinghpur serves as a successful example of this model.
As suggested by former Mamta Gruha residents, there remains a need for sustained support to vulnerable groups, particularly children, in the wake of any disaster. By focusing not just on zero casualties but also on zero trauma, we can rebuild lives and livelihoods more effectively.
The author would like to acknowledge his colleague Khulana Biswal in Senha Abhiyaan, Jagatsinghpur, for providing her inputs, especially on the case study.
Debabrat Patra works as Associate Director and Humanitarian Lead at ActionAid Association India
