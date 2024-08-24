Natural Disasters
Sikkim: Landslide damages Teesta power plant again
All residents have been evacuated and relocated to the NHPC guest house in Balutar, which has been designated as a relief camp. No casualties have been reported
On August 20, 2024, at 7:30 am, a major landslide hit East Sikkim causing substantial damage to the Teesta V dam run by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).
It damaged an NHPC GIS building and six residential houses. Significant cracks also developed along the Singtam-Dikchu road, rendering it inaccessible.
All residents have been evacuated and relocated to the NHPC guest house in Balutar, which has been designated as a relief camp. No casualties have been reported.