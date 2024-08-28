The Sunita Narain show | Ecologically sensitive areas of the Western Ghats

The Western Ghats are a vital ecological corridor in India. However, due to rapid urbanisation, deforestation and climate change, this region is under severe threat.

The Kasturirangan Committee Report highlighted the need for stringent conservation measures to protect the Western Ghats as it is declared as an Ecologically Sensitive Area. The report emphasised the ecological sensitivity of the region and recommended a ban on certain developmental activities in specific areas. This would help preserve the biodiversity and prevent landslides, similar to the devastating ones witnessed in Wayanad, Kerala.

If the Western Ghats are not adequately conserved, we can expect more frequent and severe landslides in the future. This will not only lead to loss of human life and property but also have a significant impact on the region's biodiversity.

Protecting the Western Ghats is crucial for the ecological balance of South India and the well-being of its inhabitants.