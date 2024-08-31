Too much fossil fuel usage, irresponsible development models have resulted in topsoil erosion in Western Ghats: Kalkuli Vittal Hegde 

Well-known environmentalist, Kalkuli Vittal Hegde, who is spearheading an environmental movement in the Malnad (or Malenadu) region of the Western Ghats in Karnataka, has raised valid points over the increasing landslide incidents in South India.

Hegde is the first environmental expert in the Malnad region, if not in the country, to collect 125 years of rain statistics from 1895 to 2020 and beyond till the current monsoons.

Down To Earth (DTE) interviewed Hegde in the town of Sringeri in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district about landslides in the Western Ghats.

“Too much use of fossil fuels and irresponsible development models have resulted in a great degree of topsoil erosion on both sides of the Western Ghats, which is a barometer of the environmental health of the southern peninsular region,” Hegde told DTE. Edited excerpts:

Q: Have you come across any clues regarding landslides in the Western Ghats through your work on collecting 125 years of rain data? Is the change of pattern in rainfall triggering environmental degradation, particularly landslides?

A: We were forewarned by the unusual cyclones emerging on India’s western (Arabian Sea) seaboard since 2020. Yet those warnings were largely disregarded. Now, we find ourselves grappling with more intense rainfall than the typical monsoons, occurring every other year.

The increasing volume of rain in certain areas, such as Kodagu, Wayanad, the coastal regions, and the slopes of the Western Ghats, is alarming. Recent events in Shiroor, Uttara Kannada, and Wayanad, Kerala, serve as stark reminders of this new reality.

In Wayanad, for instance, a devastating 23 inches of rain fell in a single day, leading to severe topsoil erosion. This erosion exposed the rocky surface beneath and destabilised the boulder belt, triggering a massive boulder avalanche.