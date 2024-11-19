UNESCO unveils roadmap for global tsunami preparedness to protect all coastal residents by 2030

Marking 20 years since the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has urged governments and policymakers worldwide to bolster investments in tsunami preparedness.

The organisation unveiled a roadmap at an international conference in Banda Aceh, Indonesia to achieve 100 per tsunami-ready coastal communities globally by 2030.

The four-day conference brought together leading tsunami experts and policymakers, highlighting significant progress in global preparedness while underlining the challenges ahead. The conference culminated in the adoption of the Banda Aceh Statement, a global commitment to improving tsunami warning and mitigation systems. The initiative calls on states and civil society to accelerate investments to meet the 2030 goal.