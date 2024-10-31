Very heavy rain forecast for province in Spain’s Valencian Community; 95 dead so far

Very heavy rain has been forecast for the Spanish province of Castellon, part of the country’s Valencian Community, where deadly climate change-induced floods have killed 95 people, according to media reports.
“RED WARNING | Very heavy rain in the north of the province of Castellón: more than 180 l/m² may accumulate. Extreme danger! Do not travel in the area unless absolutely necessary! In nearby areas of Catalonia and the Valencian Community, the orange warning continues,” AEMET, the Spanish meteorological agency posted on its X handle on October 31, 2024.
The general forecast for the region was “locally strong showers and storms in Castellón and the coast of Valencia”.
“Cloudy sky. Locally strong showers and storms are expected in Castellón, also affecting the coast of Valencia and extending inland in a less intense way; They will probably affect points north of Alicante. Temperatures in slight decrease or without changes. Moderate wind from the northeast on the coast and a weak easterly component in the rest,” AEMET posted on its portal.
The Guardia Civil, one of two national law enforcement agencies in Spain, reposted AEMET’s forcast, writing: “@AEMET_Esp reports forecast of very heavy rainfall in the northern province of #Castellón , where more than 180 l/m² may accumulate. We remind you not to travel in the area, and to be very careful in other areas of Catalonia and the Valencian Community.”
Meanwhile, world leaders have expressed solidarity with Spain in the face of the tragedy. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, called the floods a ’European tragedy’.
“Just spoke to @sanchezcastejon. The floods in Spain are not only a national tragedy. It’s also a European one. As such, it will get a European response. We are ready to support you with emergency supplies. When the time comes, we can also help you rebuild,” she posted on X.
A day earlier, she had posted: “What we’re seeing in Spain is devastating. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and the rescue teams. The EU has already offered support. Copernicus has been activated. The #EUCivilProtection can be mobilised.”
The European Union's (EU) Civil Protection Mechanism is a tool that coordinates the EU’s response to natural and man-made disasters. The mechanism was established in 2001 and aims to improve the EU's ability to prevent, prepare for, and respond to disasters.
Meanwhile, Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister of Spain, offered full support to the affected regions: “The DANA (depression at high altitudes) continues. Please heed the recommendations of the emergency services. Right now the most important thing is to safeguard everyone's lives. The Government of Spain is with the victims and their families. This will be the case for as long as necessary. With all possible resources and means, for reconstruction and the return to normality. The sooner the better.”