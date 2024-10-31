Very heavy rain forecast for province in Spain’s Valencian Community; 95 dead so far

The Guardia Civil, one of two national law enforcement agencies in Spain, reposted AEMET’s forcast, writing: “@AEMET_Esp reports forecast of very heavy rainfall in the northern province of #Castellón , where more than 180 l/m² may accumulate. We remind you not to travel in the area, and to be very careful in other areas of Catalonia and the Valencian Community.”

Meanwhile, world leaders have expressed solidarity with Spain in the face of the tragedy. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, called the floods a ’European tragedy’.

“Just spoke to @sanchezcastejon. The floods in Spain are not only a national tragedy. It’s also a European one. As such, it will get a European response. We are ready to support you with emergency supplies. When the time comes, we can also help you rebuild,” she posted on X.

A day earlier, she had posted: “What we’re seeing in Spain is devastating. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and the rescue teams. The EU has already offered support. Copernicus has been activated. The #EUCivilProtection can be mobilised.”

The European Union's (EU) Civil Protection Mechanism is a tool that coordinates the EU’s response to natural and man-made disasters. The mechanism was established in 2001 and aims to improve the EU's ability to prevent, prepare for, and respond to disasters.

Meanwhile, Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister of Spain, offered full support to the affected regions: “The DANA (depression at high altitudes) continues. Please heed the recommendations of the emergency services. Right now the most important thing is to safeguard everyone's lives. The Government of Spain is with the victims and their families. This will be the case for as long as necessary. With all possible resources and means, for reconstruction and the return to normality. The sooner the better.”