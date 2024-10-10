WATCH: Hurricane Milton strikes Florida's gulf coast, flash flood emergency declared

In the United States, the city of Tampa on the western coast of Florida is in a state of panic. The city with a population of around 400,000 is in direct line of sight of Hurricane Milton.

Earlier this week, Tampa's Mayor Jane Castor issued a stark warning to make the residents understand the seriousness of hurricane Milton.

She clearly mentioned that if the residents choose to stay, then they are going to die.

What makes Hurricane Milton tricky is the fact that its exact impact in terms of peak wind speeds, associated storm surge along the coast, rainfall, and inundation is extremely difficult to predict.

Watch the video to know more.