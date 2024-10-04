Watch: Widespread destruction, deaths as torrential rains pound Nepal

Over 193 people were killed in torrential rain-triggered floods and landslides in Nepal, as of Monday, September 30, 2024. Since Friday last week, September 27, 2024, large swathes of eastern and central Nepal have been inundated with flash floods.

Entire neighbourhoods in the capital, Kathmandu, were inundated after the heaviest rains in more than two decades. The city was temporarily cut off from the rest of the country after landslides blocked highways.

Rainfall exceeding 340mm fell in under three days in many places across the Kathmandu Valley. Due to this, the Bagmati, Kathmandu's main river is flowing at 6.16 metres at Khokana, 2.16m above danger levels.

Not far away in India, floodwaters have started damaging districts of northern Bihar. After the rising Kosi and Gandak rivers, authorities in India were forced to release water from barrages on Saturday, September 28, 2024.