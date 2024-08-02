Wayanad district is highly vulnerable to disaster — Data and history are testament

The Landslides Atlas of India, 2023 by National Remote Sensing Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation, identified the northernmost Himalayan states, such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as the worst affected by landslides due to their location within the ecologically fragile Himalayas . However, the Western Ghats, particularly in Kerala, exhibit higher vulnerability due to the high population and household density, despite experiencing fewer landslides than the Himalayan regions.