What caused heavy June rainfall in Delhi that claimed 14 lives?

Remember the roof collapse at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to heavy rain? There was something unusual about those torrential rains that Delhi received in the early hours of June 28, which left much of the capital city flooded. The deluge was caused by a mesoscale convective system, a thunderstorm system formed by the merging of smaller weather systems. In Delhi’s case, six weather systems converged to produce rains, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

By 8:30 am, the Safdarjung observatory of IMD in southeast Delhi recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall in the previous 24 hours, marking the highest single-day rainfall in June since 1936. The Delhi ridge observatory also reported unusually high rainfall at 150.4 mm. The resultant destruction claimed 14 lives and left many injured.

The primary factor behind the convective system was the rapid and intense advance of monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. This dual advance occurred on June 26 and 27, following a prolonged stalling of the monsoon troughs over central and northeastern India, according to IMD. Additional weather systems included a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and another over Haryana. These cyclonic circulations, which are anti-clockwise swirls of winds carrying moisture over land, can induce thunderstorms and rainfall. On June 27, IMD also noted the presence of a western disturbance, an upper troposphere trough, which contributed to the influx of warm, moist air into the region. An active low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal added to the moisture. At the local level, an anticyclone over northeast Delhi at 12 km above sea level facilitated the convergence of winds in the lower atmosphere.

“Before the arrival of the monsoon, there is a lot of dry air throughout the atmosphere. The monsoon winds first fill up the lower layers of the atmosphere, which push upwards, spreading the moisture into the middle layers of the atmosphere and further upward, forming a really deep convection,” says Kieran M R Hunt, a climate scientist at the National Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, University of Reading, UK. When there is so much instability in the atmosphere, even a small disturbance can punch through its layers and explode into a huge thunderstorm. This is probably what happened in Delhi, he adds.

A RARE INTERACTION

While the influence of the western disturbance on the Delhi rainfall still needs to be studied, Hunt says the interaction of a western distur-bance and a monsoon low-pressure system was responsible for the floods in Himachal Pradesh and other regions of northwest India in July 2023. The region received heavy rains over a two-week period that claimed 105 lives and pushed many to relief camps.

Such interactions are rare because western disturbances do not usually occur during the monsoon months of June and July.

“If the subtropical jet stream (upper atmospheric bands of winds that flow from west to east) that carries western disturbances is in place over India in June and July, it is like a ticking time bomb. We then know that at some point a western disturbance is going to spin up on the jet stream, hit the monsoon and cause catastrophic precipitation, even if it is weak,” says Hunt.

The delayed retreat of the subtropical jet stream has been happening more frequently in the past 20 years or so, leading to the weather system becoming twice as common during June in the last 20 years compared to the 50 years prior to this, says Hunt.

The interaction of western disturbances and monsoon low-pressure systems is unique to India, as all the elements that come together to make a western disturbance do not exist anywhere else in the world. “The reason such interaction happens is that India sits at the bottom of a really big continent with huge swings in temperature, making the subtropical jet stream that brings western disturbances to the country during the winter and spring months move up and down. Now, as we have observed, this happens during the summer months as well,” says Hunt.