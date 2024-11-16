A river lost: Unchecked discharge of industrial effluents and inadequate sewage treatment facilities have turned the Hindon’s water toxic

When Divya Shikhawal developed a fever in June 2023, her parents consulted a private hospital near their village, Shimlana Mu. But the doctors were unable to diagnose the ailment. With her blood platelet count plummeting, Shikhawal’s parents, who run a grocery shop in the village, located in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, took her to AIIMS Delhi, where tests revealed that the 17-year-old had blood cancer.

While Shikhawal survived, Satpal Singh, a sugarcane farmer in the same village, had to deal with a loss. Four years ago, his wife died due to liver cancer when she was 40 years old. Singh says the village has seen more than 100 cancer deaths in the last decade. With a population of about 7,700, as per the 2011 census, the village’s cancer incidence rate is 1.3 per cent, while the average incidence of cancer in India in 2022, as per a paper published the same year in Indian Journal of Medical Research, was roughly seven times lower at 0.1 per cent.

Both Singh and the Shikhawal family say that the source of their health problems is the Hindon, a 400-km rain-fed river emerging from the Shivalik Hills in Saharanpur. “Factories in Saharanpur release effluents into the river, especially during the rains, which contaminate the groundwater that we rely on for drinking and for all our domestic needs,” says Singh. Households in Shimlana Mu do not have piped water connection and most use hand pumps. A 2007 study by Janhit Foundation, a non-profit based in Meerut district, found lead and chromium in the village groundwater. When Down To Earth (DTE) visited the village in September, roads were being dug to instal pipes.

The Hindon runs through seven districts of Uttar Pradesh before joining the Yamuna in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. As per a 2023 compliance report submitted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the river supports a population of 19 million people along its banks. Its two major tributaries—the Krishni and the Kali West—also originate in Saharanpur to meet the Hindon in Baghpat and Meerut districts respectively. The two tributaries add to the Hindon’s pollution load.

A river has primarily two sources of pollution­: industrial effluents (for which factories are required by law to instal effluent treatment plants) and domestic wastewater (which government bodies are mandated to treat in sewage treatment plants or STPs before releasing in waterbodies). CPCB’s 2023 compliance report estimates that along its course in the seven districts, the Hindon receives 72,170.9 kilolitres per day (KLD) of effluents from 357 industries, and 943.63 million litres per day (MLD) of domestic sewage.

Though the industries are equipped to treat effluents, they often do not, as shown by CPCB’s 2023 compliance report, which says closure orders were issued to 33 units in the seven districts, while 13 units were fined Rs 76.78 crore as “environmental compensation” in 2023-24. Similarly, the 16 STPS in the seven districts treat only about 711.6 MLD of the 943.6 MLD sewage generated, which means that over 220 MLD sewage is released into the Hindon without being treated.

The heavy pollution has been documented by CPCB, and the Hindon has consistently featured in the board’s “River Stretches for Restoration of Water Quality” reports as priority I river since 2015. This category is assigned to waterbodies when their biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) levels reach 30 mg per litre (mg/l). BOD gauges the oxygen needed by microbes to break down organic matter. As per CPCB standards, river water is fit for bathing when it has BOD of less than 3 mg/l. CPCB’s 2015 report estimates that the BOD level of the river from Saharanpur to Ghaziabad was 24-80 mg/l, which rose to 48-120 mg/l in the 2018 report and 54-126 mg/l in the latest 2022 report.

Chandraveer Singh, a retired senior scientist with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and a part of the Doaba Paryavaran Samiti, an Uttar Pradesh-based non-profit, says, “The river is now a drain, carrying a mix of chemicals. The dissolved oxygen levels are zero in most parts of the river. No aquatic animal can survive in such sites.” Dissolved oxygen shows the amount of oxygen available to aquatic organisms. A value below 3 mg/l is too low to support fish. Dissolved oxygen drops when excess organic waste and industrial waste increase the demand for oxygen in the water. Some experts have already declared the Hindon dead. “It only carries industrial effluents and domestic waste. It does not meet the characteristics of a river and should not be called one,” says Sudhir Panwar, professor of molecular genetics, environment toxicology and genotoxicity at Lucknow University.

NGT made a similar observation in its July 7, 2020 order on the Hindon’s pollution, calling the river “practically dead”. The order notes: “The river and its tributaries started dying since 1980 with the establishment of about 316 various types of industries including paper, sugar, distilleries, chemicals and slaughterhouses along their banks.”