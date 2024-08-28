Air pollution deadlier than smoking, drinking & AIDS; reduced global life expectancy by 2 years: Study

Air pollution continues to pose the greatest external threat to human life expectancy worldwide and is limiting the global average life span by almost two years, according to a recent study.

The study report, titled Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) 2024, was published on August 28, 2024, by researchers of the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

The report revealed that if PM2.5 (particulate matter that are 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter) pollution were reduced to meet the guidelines set by the World Health Organization (WHO), the average person could live 1.9 years longer, adding a total of 14.9 billion life years globally.

Deadlier than smoking, drinking & AIDS

The effects of air pollution on life expectancy surpass those of smoking, heavy drinking and are several times greater than other major health risks like HIV/AIDS and malnutrition.

However, the burden of pollution is not evenly distributed. People in the most polluted areas breathe six times more polluted air than those in the cleanest regions, reducing their life expectancy by an average of 2.7 years.

While many countries have established national air quality standards, the report finds that enforcement and compliance remain significant challenges.

According to the report, 94 countries have established PM 2.5 standards, of which 37 fail to meet their own guidelines. Even more concerning is the fact that 158 countries have not set any standards at all.

The potential benefits of meeting these standards are substantial — if all countries achieved their goals, the average person in these regions would gain 1.2 years of life expectancy.

US, China, Europe fare better

Some countries have made notable progress in combating air pollution. The United States, Europe, and China have implemented stringent policies, leading to significant reductions in pollution levels.

The report noted that China’s efforts have been particularly impressive; with air pollution having decreased by 41 per cent after the Asian giant proclaimed its ‘war on pollution’ in 2014.

Chinese residents are now living two years longer due to improved air quality.

In the United States and Europe, decades of stringent pollution control measures have yielded significant improvements.

The US has reduced pollution by 67.2 per cent since 1970, extending the average lifespan by 1.5 years. Europe has seen a 30.2 per cent reduction since 1998, adding 5.6 months to life expectancy.

However, the report noted that even at the relatively low levels of pollution in these regions, health risks persist.

The report also took note of regional variations in pollution trends within countries.

South and Southeast Asia saw notable improvements in 2022, observing a 4 per cent decline in PM2.5 levels compared to the previous decade.

Despite this improvement, South Asia remains the world’s most polluted region, accounting for 45 per cent of global life years lost due to high pollution with Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan among the most polluted countries globally.

Situation in Africa and West Asia

Air pollution in Central and West Africa has emerged as a major health threat, with particulate pollution levels remaining largely unchanged in 2022, compared to previous years. The region’s average PM2.5 concentration is 22.2 microgram per cubic metre (μg/m3), 4.4 times higher than the WHO guideline. This pollution level is reducing life expectancy by an average of 1.7 years across the region, with some areas facing even more severe impacts.

However, there are signs of progress in addressing this issue. Several countries, including Nigeria and Rwanda, have recently implemented air quality regulations and standards. Ghana has introduced an Air Quality Management Plan for the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area, while Togo has implemented a National Plan to reduce air pollutants.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has emerged as a new pollution hotspot, reducing life expectancy by an average of 1.3 years across the region. Qatar stands out as the most polluted country in the region and the fourth most polluted globally, with PM2.5 levels 7.8 times the WHO guideline. Iraq follows closely, with 39 out of the 50 most polluted regions in MENA located within its borders.

West Asian countries generally have higher pollution levels than North African countries. Within countries as well, pollution is often concentrated around national capitals.

Seven out of 19 countries have PM2.5 standards, and five countries have implemented air quality management plans; ranging from stricter penalties for polluters to comprehensive national air quality agendas, signaling a growing awareness of the need to address this critical health issue in the region.

In Southeast Asia, residents are still losing an average of 1.2 years of life expectancy due to air pollution levels that exceed WHO guidelines.

In some countries, the impact is even more severe. In Myanmar, for instance, air pollution is reducing life expectancy by 2.9 years, surpassing other significant health threats such as malnutrition and respiratory diseases. To address these ongoing challenges, the report suggests several strategies such as working together to reduce biomass, farm, forest, and peatland fires and implementing stricter fuel emission standards which could improve air quality standards.

Latin America’s deteriorating record

Air pollution in Latin America has steeply worsened, with average PM2.5 concentrations increasing by 4.8 per cent from 2021 and three per cent from 1998. Bolivia emerges as the most polluted country in Latin America, with an annual average particulate pollution level of 29.6 μg/m³, six times the WHO guideline.

Guatemala also faces significant challenges, with air pollution reducing average life expectancy by 2.1 years nationwide. Even in Brazil, Latin America’s most populous country, residents could collectively gain 151.8 million life years.

The report also highlights that vehicular emissions are a primary contributor to poor air quality in many Latin American cities.

However, it also notes some positive developments, with cities like Bogotá, Mexico City, and Quito implementing measures such as licence plate-based driving restrictions and improved public transportation systems to combat pollution. Brazil’s PROCONVE program, which aims to reduce vehicle emissions, is cited in the report as an example of proactive policymaking.