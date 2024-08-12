Big win! CSIR-NPL launches comprehensive certification for Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems across India

Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) is a critical tool for accurate pollution monitoring and reporting, essential for industries across India. In 2014, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) mandated the installation of CEMS in 17 categories of highly polluting industries and common pollution control facilities.

However, despite this mandate, CEMS data has yet to be fully utilised for regulatory and compliance purposes due to concerns about its reliability. To address this, a robust certification and quality assurance system is required.

In August 2019, the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change designated the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL) as the national verification agency responsible for certifying instruments and equipment used for monitoring emissions and ambient air.

After five years of dedicated effort, CSIR-NPL has developed a certification scheme, NPLI CS and associated testing facilities for CEMS. As of now, CSIR-NPL has begun accepting applications for the certification of gaseous CEMS, with certification for particulate matter (PM) CEMS expected to follow shortly.

Nivit Kumar Yadav, director of industrial pollution team at Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said the certification was a big win. “CSE has been working on CEMS for the past 9-10 years and advocating for a CEMS certification system in India. Certification is crucial step in ensuring the quality of CEMS data and in facilitating its use for regulatory and compliance purposes,” he said.

Rupesh M Das, senior principal scientist, environmental sciences and biomedical metrology division, CSIR-NPL said, “After five years of extensive effort, CSIR-NPL has initiated CEMS certification in India. Applications for gaseous CEMS are now open. The laboratory is also developing the conformity test facility for PM-CEMS certification and expected to begin soon.”

Once an application is received from manufacturer for certification, the manufacturer must submit two identical sets of CEMS to CSIR-NPL, an official informed.

The certification committee, which includes representatives from testing and calibration facilities, regulatory bodies and independent external experts, will then develop the required test programme and direct the testing facility to perform the required tests accordingly. The entire certification process will be overseen by this committee, which is constituted by the member secretary of NPLI CS. Based on the results, certification committee submits its recommendation to apex body, NPL India Certification Body (NICB) for grant/refusal of certificate.

The NICB has members from CSIR- NPL, CPCB and CSIR-NEERI.

The CEMS certified by TUV/MECERT and United States Environmental Protection Agency, needs to be verified by CSIR- NPL certification agency as well.

The CSIR-NPL has also developed a testing facility for PM 2.5 in Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Systems (CAAQMS) and has started accepting applications for the certification of Indian-made low-volume PM 2.5 monitoring systems.

CEMS certification is crucial for ensuring that the products manufactured in India meet both national and international standards, providing reliable data for legal and compliance purposes. This certification process also prevents the installation of outdated, non-compliant CEMS that fail to meet CPCB directives.

In 2022, CSE published a report titled CEMS certification system in India-CSE Proposal, emphasising the need for a robust CEMS certification system and proposing a process similar to that used in Europe. The report highlighted the importance of product certification as the first and vital step, particularly in India, where some local vendors mislead industries by selling substandard products that generate poor-quality data.

The NPL India Certification process mirrors the European approach. CSE has also been advocating the similar CEMS certification process, as suggested in its 2022 report.

In the first part of the process, manufacturers submit their applications for certification. The certification agency, NPL, has established a certification committee to oversee all certification processes. This committee reviews the applications and directs the testing facility to conduct the necessary tests.

The CSIR-NPL testing facility will perform the performance test (laboratory and field tests), ensuring compliance with EN ISO 17025, which outlines the general requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. In addition, NPL conducts an audit of the manufacturer and prepares a comprehensive report.

After reviewing the test results and audit reports, the certification committee makes a recommendation to either issue or reject the certificate.

For a robust quality framework, a four-stage quality assurance process is required. This includes Quality Assurance Level 1 (QAL-1), Quality Assurance Level 2 (QAL-2), Quality Assurance Level 3 (QAL-3) and the Annual Surveillance Test (AST). Product certification is the first level, known as QAL-1. The QAL-1 procedure assesses the potential suitability of CEMS equipment through a series of laboratory tests, field tests and an audit of the manufacturer’s quality management system.

The CSIR-NPL certification procedure aligns with the European standard EN-15267 (Parts 1, 2 and 3). EN-15267-3 specifically defines performance standards and test procedures for CEMS that measure gases and particulate matter from stationary sources.

CSIR-NPL is also collaborating with the CPCB to develop procedures for QAL-2 and AST, aiming to complete the quality assurance framework for CEMS.

Ten years after CEMS was introduced in India, CSIR-NPL is taking crucial steps to improve CEMS data quality. The certification process involves several stages, including field tests, laboratory tests and audits of CEMS manufacturing units. While challenges and limitations may arise during the implementation of CEMS certification, they need to be addressed by the certification agency. Given the urgency of the situation, it is essential to expedite the certification process and it is the responsibility of the certification agency to do so.