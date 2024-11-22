Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 21, 2024)

Observations based on the National Water Quality Monitoring Programme (NWMP) data for 2022, 2023, and 2024 (January to August) indicate significant faecal contamination in the Periyar river, Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a report on November 19, 2024 .

The contamination indicates pollution from urban and domestic sources, the report said. A concerning trend of low dissolved oxygen (DO) levels has been observed in the river, particularly in the lower stretches during the summer months.

The KSPCB also told the NGT about a fish kill incident that occurred between May 20-21, 2024. The High Court of Kerala, in its order dated June 10, 2024, directed the formation of a committee to suggest measures to curb pollution in the river. An interim report was filed before the High Court on July 3, 2024.

On May 20, 2024, three shutters of the Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge were opened by the state government’s irrigation department. The released water, containing high organic loads and very low DO levels, combined with anaerobic sludge settled upstream of the bund, flowed downstream. The situation was exacerbated by high tide conditions on the downstream side, which occurred within hours of the shutters being opened.

Reports from the KSPCB over recent years have highlighted similar water quality issues related to the Pathalam regulator. During the summer months, when the bund remains closed for extended periods, organic waste from residential and commercial areas accumulates in the riverbed upstream of the bund. This accumulation contributes to a severe drop in DO levels when the bund is eventually opened.

The fish mortality in May 2024 was attributed to the sudden, sustained flow of DO-depleted water and organic sludge downstream, causing a sharp drop in DO levels below the bund.

Data from April 1 to May 31, 2024 show that DO levels at the Pathalam bund were critically low, even dropping to zero on some days. This was likely due to untreated wastewater or sewage being discharged into the Periyar river. However, the DO levels downstream of the bund improved from May 23, 2024, rising above 4 milligrammes per litre, which is essential for aquatic life.

There are 43 effluent-generating industries in the Eloor-Edayar industrial area, all operating with the consent of the KSPCB. Of these, only five industries are permitted to discharge treated effluents of specified quality into the Periyar river. The remaining industries treat their effluents and either reuse them or dispose of them through soak pits.