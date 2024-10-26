‘Debate the priorities of late-night activity against improved health’

Light pollution, or the excessive use of artificial light at night, has a profound impact on our health and biodiversity. In an interview with Down To Earth, David Welch, chair of the Dark Skies Advisory Group of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), elaborates on the myriad impacts of light pollution and how it inhibits the body’s ability to fight infections, diseases and incipient cancer cells. According to Welch, artificial light changes the night into one for which no life has evolved. Excerpts from the interview:

Q: The latest IUCN report, “The World at Night”, says that 60 per cent of Europeans and 80 per cent of Americans have “never seen the Milky Way, even on a cloudless night”. Is light pollution so worrisome

A. For those who enjoy and care about the beauty and mystique of the night sky, or who care about impacts on wildlife, especially in urban and suburban areas, it is indeed an acute problem, acute as in severe and hurtful. We can also say that it is a chronic problem in that it has gone on for over a century and is getting worse. Perhaps compared to other environmental and social issues, say, climate change, smog, plastic nanoparticles, the rise of authoritarianism, COVID and measles, it is not as severe. But, on the other hand, the so-called “low-hanging fruit” of light pollution can also be solved easily and at little cost, perhaps even while saving money.

Q: What are the impacts of light pollution on the ecology?

A. Excess lighting interferes with nature’s predator-prey relationships. Many species are nocturnal, and excess light can expose prey to predators. It also disturbs the seasonal and daily rhythms of many plants and animals.

A well-known example of this is sea turtles that lay and bury their eggs on beaches after dark, relying on cooler night temperatures to prevent overheating. After a couple of months, the hatchlings emerge to find their way to the sea. Under natural conditions, they move away from the dark landward horizon to orient themselves toward moonlight and starlight reflecting off the water. However, street and building lights along the shore can disorient them. Wrong turns can be perilous as they use up their limited energy to make it to water.

Bright lights also confuse migrating birds and contribute to deadly bird impacts on buildings. Migrating birds are sometimes confused into thinking spotlights and floodlights are the moon, thereby confusing their migration navigation and leading to premature exhaustion. The death-toll from collisions with lights or brightly lit windows and buildings has generated public concern over the accumulation of dead birds at the base of brightly lit towers. Moreover, the feeding habits of birds, particularly of those that eat flying insects, can suffer from the effects of light pollution on their own behaviour as well as that of the insects upon which they feed.

Insects, too, suffer disorientation and death from attraction to artificial lights. Their numbers also decrease as they congregate under bright lights and become easy prey for insect-eating birds. Insects also suffer losses due to the interruption of their normal breeding habits by light pollution.

Q: Plants are photoautotrophs. So help us understand the impact of light pollution on plants, and what kind of ripple effects might we experience due to this?

A. Many plant processes respond to seasonal changes in sunlight. They may bloom earlier in spring and senesce later in the fall, disrupting migrating wildlife that times its travel in the expectation of finding appropriate food along the way and nesting sites at its destination.



Plants are as dependent upon photoperiods as are animals, perhaps more so. Even a short period of light at night simulates daytime for many plant species, even less than 1 lux [unit of illumination, defined as 1 lumen per square metre] over just a few minutes. Similarly, darkness during the day triggers a short-day response, as might be expected by the onset of fall. Continuous light weakens resistance to disease. Examples are: leaf chlorosis, the yellowing of normally green leaves due to a lack of chlorophyll; necrosis, or leaf blotching; impaired starch metabolism; and impaired chlorophyll synthesis.

Experiments have shown that tomato plants are injured by continuous light altering their circadian rhythm. In chrysanthemums, growth normally occurs with 16 hours of light and eight of dark. However, even with eight hours of light and 16 hours of darkness, but with a 10-second light interruption, the plant is fooled into sensing full summer and will switch to growth. When temperate trees such as oak, sycamore, ash and beech are bathed in light from streetlamps, the seasonal start of their leaf growth starts several days early.