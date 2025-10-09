Delhi’s Rs 523 crore plan to tackle dust pollution this winter

Delhi’s battle with dust pollution is getting a big push this winter. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has prepared a Rs 523 crore plan to control dust on roads, dumping sites and construction waste points.

At the centre of the plan are 60 new mechanical road sweepers for roads between 40 and 60 feet wide. MCD will spend over Rs 516 crore on buying and maintaining these machines for the next 10 years. They will be operated under an outsourcing model.

To improve construction and demolition waste management, MCD will seek Rs 7.1 crore. The funds will go towards upgrading waste sites with barricades, sprinklers, CCTV cameras, air quality sensors and display boards.

Officials say these long-term steps are urgent, especially with winter approaching, when dust and pollution levels typically spike. It follows a meeting held on September 17 between MCD and the Delhi environment department, where the civic body was asked to streamline waste operations and expand road sweeping.

The proposal, cleared by the MCD Commissioner, will now be sent to the Delhi government for budget approval. MCD had also sought Rs 8.7 crore for 60 vacuum-based litter-picking machines, but that proposal was not approved.

Currently, the civic body operates 52 sweepers for roads above 60 feet.Of these, 24 have GPS tracking monitored by the IT department, while the rest are supervised manually.

Central and South Delhi have the highest number of machines. Officials admit that using sweepers on smaller roads is difficult due to traffic and parking issues. They also say the real impact of sweepers on air quality remains uncertain.

To curb dust, MCD will form teams for water sprinkling, stopping open burning, preventing illegal dumping and ensuring cleaner roads. A meeting on dust control measures is scheduled for October 9, 2025.

Earlier this year, MCD deployed 140 of 180 water sprinklers across Delhi. It now plans to upgrade 40 tankers for sprinkling use.

Sanitation squads in all 12 zones will continue inspections, using GPS-equipped vehicles to track waste collection and fine violators. “They fine people and establishments for littering, and also keep a check on private waste collection teams hired by MCD. Action is recommended if rules are violated,” an official said.

If implemented effectively, Delhi’s Rs 523 crore dust control plan could make a visible difference this winter. But as past experience shows, the real challenge lies not in planning, but in execution.