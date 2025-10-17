Pollution
Green crackers won’t fix Delhi’s pollution!
Environmentalists argue that even these so-called eco-friendly fireworks still release harmful pollutants and could worsen air quality during the winter months when pollution levels are already high
As winter chill begins to set in, Delhi is once again caught between celebration and concern. The Supreme Court has said it will allow the sale and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region for five days during Diwali. This will mark the first festival season in years when fireworks are legally permitted, even as environmental experts warn it could worsen the city’s already fragile air quality.
