India tops plastic pollution rankings, emitting a fifth of global plastic waste

India is now the biggest plastic polluter in the world, releasing 9.3 million tonnes (Mt) annually. This amounts to roughly one-fifth of global plastic emissions.

The data is from a new study published in the journal Nature. The 2nd and 3rd biggest plastic polluters are Nigeria, with 3.5 million tonnes of emissions, and Indonesia, with 3.4 million tonnes.

The study defines plastic emissions as materials that have moved from the managed or mismanaged system (controlled or contained state) to the unmanaged system (uncontrolled or uncontained state — the environment).

India’s official waste generation rate is approximately 0.12 kilograms per capita per day. This, according to the study, is underestimated and the waste collection is also likely overestimated.