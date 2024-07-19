‘Most polluted’ Delhi, Noida among cities with less than 40% National Clean Air Programme fund utilisation: CSE proposes urgent reforms

Is India’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) achieving its objectives? A new assessment by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) raises concerns, presenting a comprehensive agenda for reform to ensure the programme meets its goals effectively.

It highlighted that the programme has a disproportionate focus on dust control and neglects key combustion sources and transport sector.

The NCAP, launched by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in January 2019, was India’s first national initiative to set clean air targets for 131 polluted cities. It aims to reduce particulate pollution by up to 40 per cent by 2025-26 from the base year of 2019-20.

However, the CSE report, titled National Clean Air Programme: An agenda for reform, reveals that 64 per cent of the funds under NCAP and the 15th Finance Commission have been spent on road dust mitigation. In contrast, significantly less funding has been allocated to control emissions from industries, vehicles, and biomass burning—key combustion sources contributing to air pollution.

Also, shockingly, some of the most polluted cities reported the highest unutilised NCAP funds. As on May 3, 2024, Anantapur (today Ananthapuramu), Delhi, Angul, Kolhapur, Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) and Noida had utilised less than 40 per cent of the funds. Rishikesh, Ujjain, Guwahati and Korba are among cities to have utilised over 70 per cent of the funds.