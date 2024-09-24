Seeing red: Air pollution in Odisha’s iron ore mining districts

Air pollution in the mining district of Odisha such as Kendujhar (earlier Keonjhar) and Sundergarh has been alarming for decades due to the extensive iron ore extraction activities. These photographs taken in and around the Joda and Korai mines illustrate the intensity of the problem.

Respiratory problems like asthma, bronchitis and silicosis, are common among miners and villagers living nearby. Prolonged exposure to dust also increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases.