Seeing red: Air pollution in Odisha’s iron ore mining districts

Air pollution in the mining district of Odisha such as Kendujhar (earlier Keonjhar) and Sundergarh has been alarming for decades due to the extensive iron ore extraction activities. These photographs taken in and around the Joda and Korai mines illustrate the intensity of the problem.
Respiratory problems like asthma, bronchitis and silicosis, are common among miners and villagers living nearby. Prolonged exposure to dust also increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Open-pit mining and transportation of minerals generate large amounts of dust and particulate matter, significantly affecting the local environment and public health.
The workers in these mines, often employed as contractual labourers, face numerous occupational hazards. A major issue is the lack of adequate safety gear and protective equipment, leading to severe health consequences.
Silicosis and pneumoconiosis are rampant among the mining community, caused by continuous exposure to silica dust and particulate matter. The lack of health surveillance and medical support further exacerbates the situation, leaving many without access to proper treatment.
Heavy machinery used in the mining process and the constant movement of trucks carrying iron ore contribute to air pollution by releasing diesel exhaust and fine particles into the atmosphere. The lack of greenery in the mining zones exacerbates the problem, as there are fewer natural barriers to absorb dust or filter the air.
Despite regulations by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board to control emissions, compliance remains low. The need for stringent dust suppression measures, afforestation efforts, and better regulatory enforcement is critical to mitigate the rising air pollution in these regions.
In addition to health concerns, miners frequently work long hours under extreme conditions. With minimal wage security and little regulation in place, they are often underpaid for physically demanding labour.
The region also sees frequent reports of accidents, including landslides and mine collapses, leading to injury and death. Safety protocols are frequently overlooked, and many mines fail to adhere to even basic occupational safety standards.
Efforts to address these issues must prioritise better regulation, enforcement of safety protocols, and investment in health and welfare infrastructure for the mining communities in Keonjhar.